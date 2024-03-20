 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani Ippei Mizuhara
Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter fired by Dodgers after allegations of illegal gambling, theft
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Best Bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_draft_oline_240320.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft OL rankings
nbc_gc_fredintv_240320.jpg
USGA president Perpall ‘excited’ for 2024
nbc_draft_runningbacks_240320.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani Ippei Mizuhara
Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter fired by Dodgers after allegations of illegal gambling, theft
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
2024 World Figure Skating Championships TV, live stream schedule
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
NASCAR Cup Series at COTA: Best Bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_draft_oline_240320.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft OL rankings
nbc_gc_fredintv_240320.jpg
USGA president Perpall ‘excited’ for 2024
nbc_draft_runningbacks_240320.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft RB rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 March Madness Brackets: NBC Sports experts share their Final Four, predictions

  
Published March 20, 2024 07:06 PM

Filling out your men’s and women’s March Madness brackets and could use some advice? Look no further.

Our experts at NBC Sports toiled over what the tournaments will have in store for us this year, and below are a few predictions. Your dream of the first recorded perfect bracket in NCAA Tournament history might be a little too far-fetched -- but perhaps these guides will put you one step closer.

Meghan McKeown

Meghan McKeown women's March Madness bracket

Meghan McKeown

Meghan McKeown men's March Madness bracket

Meghan McKeown

Josh Pastner

Josh Pastner men's March Madness bracket

Josh Pastner

Zora Stephenson

Zora Stephenson women's March Madness bracket

Zora Stephenson