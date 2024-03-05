 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR penalizes RFK Racing’s No. 17 team for Las Vegas infraction
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Michigan v Ohio State
Big Ten Conference Tournament Best Bets: Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
How would Cousins fit with the Falcons?
nbc_roto_rfstychandler_240305.jpg
Slow the roll on Chandler fantasy hype
nbc_roto_rfsjjmccarthy_240305.jpg
McCarthy could be a top-10 pick after Combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
NASCAR penalizes RFK Racing’s No. 17 team for Las Vegas infraction
Houston v Baylor
College Basketball Futures Best Bets for NCAA Champion: Houston Cougars
Michigan v Ohio State
Big Ten Conference Tournament Best Bets: Illinois Fighting Illini, Ohio State Buckeyes

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfskirkcousins_240305.jpg
How would Cousins fit with the Falcons?
nbc_roto_rfstychandler_240305.jpg
Slow the roll on Chandler fantasy hype
nbc_roto_rfsjjmccarthy_240305.jpg
McCarthy could be a top-10 pick after Combine

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Athletic Conference Tournament Best Bets: South Florida Bulls

  
Published March 5, 2024 04:07 PM
Breaking down betting market for AAC Tournament
March 5, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the betting market for the AAC Tournament, analyzing why South Florida could hold some value.

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s betting the American Athletic Tournament between FAU, SMU, Memphis, USF, and more!

AAC Tournament: South Florida Bulls (+500)

The AAC Tournament will be one of the more entertaining conferences this upcoming week as the favorite, the Florida Atlantic (FAU) Owls, would love nothing more to win the conference tournament and earn that auto-bid for March Madness.

While FAU, Memphis and SMU all have great offenses, ranked top 100 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, plus top three in odds for the conference tournament, South Florida has the best defense and is my pick at +500 to take the cake.

Since February 1st, South Florida is the 33rd-ranked team in the nation with the 14th-ranked defense and 14th-ranked three-point defense. The next highest rated team is FAU at No. 74 during that span with Memphis, North Texas and SMU all jumbled between 78-94.

South Florida’s lone loss in conference play came back on Jan. 4, a four-point loss at UAB (18-11, 10-6). USF is on a 14-game winning streak, the longest in the nation, and looks to ride that to the finish line.

I played South Florida to win the AAC Tournament at +500 odds and would go down to +300. I am not sure how this team is still underrated.

Pick: South Florida to win the AAC (1u)

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
South Florida Bulls
Florida Atlantic Owls
North Texas Mean Green
Memphis Tigers
SMU Mustangs
College Basketball VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell