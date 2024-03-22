 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series at COTA
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Friday 5: Who can emerge as a superstar in NASCAR’s era of parity?
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 21: Payton Pritchard stepping up as Celtics rest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_76ersceltics_240321.jpg
Embiid’s return may not help the struggling 76ers
nbc_bte_nopplayoff_240321_1920x1080_2321930307588.jpg
Are ‘surging’ Pelicans a threat to win the West?
nbc_bte_ncaa_240321.jpg
Handicapping Florida, Alabama in Round of 64

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Truck Series at COTA
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Friday 5: Who can emerge as a superstar in NASCAR’s era of parity?
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 21: Payton Pritchard stepping up as Celtics rest

Top Clips

nbc_bte_76ersceltics_240321.jpg
Embiid’s return may not help the struggling 76ers
nbc_bte_nopplayoff_240321_1920x1080_2321930307588.jpg
Are ‘surging’ Pelicans a threat to win the West?
nbc_bte_ncaa_240321.jpg
Handicapping Florida, Alabama in Round of 64

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Best Bets: Day 2 of the NCAA Tournament

  
Published March 22, 2024 07:44 AM

There’s a more-than-viable argument that 11-seed New Mexico is outright a better team than 6-seed Clemson.

The metrics paint a fairly clear picture: New Mexico is 21st in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, ahead of Clemson at 35. With a borderline elite defense, New Mexico’s offensive deficiencies -- they rank 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency -- might not matter a whole lot against a Clemson team with the nation’s 66th most efficient defense.

New Mexico’s defense should give Clemson fits on Friday. The Lobos allow the nation’s 30th lowest field goal percentage (45 percent) among 362 qualifying teams. Clemson hasn’t faced much in the way of defensive powerhouses: They’re outside the top 70 in opponents’ defensive efficiency rating.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Clemson not being equipped to overcome New Mexico’s defense and the Lobos’ overall team efficiency makes the upset more than likely in this one.

Not often does an 8-9 seed matchup appear so lopsided on the spreadsheet. But that’s what we have with 8-seeded Florida Atlantic taking on 9-seed Northwestern.

There should be real concern about Northwestern’s strength of schedule this season. Northwestern ranked 355th in the country in non-conference strength of schedule rating; among NCAA Tournament teams, only TCU had an easier out-of-conference schedule in 2023-24.

Florida Atlantic will have a distinct advantage on the boards. They ranked 42nd in the nation in rebounding rate during the regular season, considerably higher than their first-round opponent.

Offensive efficiency rating matters (a lot) this time of year, and FAU enters the tournament 17th in that category, ahead of two 1 seeds and three 2 seeds. Their rebounding prowess and offensive firepower should be more than enough to put away Northwestern on Friday.

Enjoy Day 2 of the Madness and let’s cash a couple tickets.

Mentions
New Mexico Lobos
Northwestern Wildcats
Florida Atlantic Owls
Clemson Tigers