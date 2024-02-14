Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Rutgers Rising, Wisconsin, Iowa Falling

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his power rankings of the Big Ten conference.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2)

Upcoming games: Thursday vs Minnesota (-17), Sunday at Ohio State (-9)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (-3000)

Purdue has won eight straight games after a 79-59 win over Indiana following a week off. The Boilermakers are favored by double-digits in six of the remaining eight games and have five at home. That’s a favorable schedule for Purdue as they appear to be one of the three best teams in the country (UConn, Houston).

2. Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 9-4)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Maryland (-4), Wednesday at Penn State (-7)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+2800)

Illinois has the fifth-ranked offensive efficiency in the country, but over the last five games, the defense has been an issue with 75-plus points per game allowed in four of five. Illinois is 4-2 since Terrance Shannon’s return as he’s averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in those six games. The Illini have yet to lose back-to-back games all season.

3. Michigan State Spartans (15-9, 7-6)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Penn State (-5), Saturday at Michigan (-6)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+15000)

Michigan State won its ninth straight at home after beating Illinois (88-80) and the Spartans are 11-4 in the last 15 games overall. However, MSU has two trap games on deck. Two road trips to Penn State (3-0 in L3) and rival Michigan (beat Wisconsin last game) will test this Michigan State team’s focus.

4. Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5)

Upcoming games: Thursday at Rutgers (-1), Sunday at Indiana (-2)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+25000)

Northwestern is the winner of two straight and seven consecutive home games. However, the Wildcats have road games at Rutgers, Indiana, Maryland, and Michigan State to end the regular season with one of the easiest remaining home schedules.

Northwestern will have to win on the road in February to build its March resume and spot in the Big Ten standings ahead.

5. Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-8, 7-7)

Upcoming games: Saturday vs Penn State (-7), Wednesday at Indiana (-1)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+30000)

Nebraska has lost six straight true road games but won nine consecutive home games, so that’s how they are staying afloat in the Big Ten. Nebraska has split with Northwestern and Wisconsin and beat Michigan State and Purdue in the only meetings of the year -- both at home for Nebraska.

6. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10, 5-7)

Upcoming games: Thursday vs Northwestern (+1), Sunday at Minnesota (+4)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Since Jeremiah Williams made his debut, Rutgers is 3-0 with road wins over Michigan and Maryland, plus a home win versus Wisconsin. Williams is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in those wins. If your team already played Rutgers, then consider that a blessing because this team’s stock is rising fast.

7. Wisconsin Badgers (17-8, 9-5)

Upcoming games: Saturday at Iowa (-1), Tuesday vs Maryland (-8)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+4000)

Wisconsin lost four consecutive games to Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan, and Rutgers before beating Ohio State at home, who has now lost 16 straight true road games. Wisconsin is favored in the next five games but the Badgers were also favored in the past five (1-4 record).

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-8, 6-6)

Upcoming games: Thursday vs Purdue (+17), Sunday vs Rutgers (-4)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+40000)

Iowa broke a three-game winning streak for Minnesota versus Penn State, Northwestern, and Michigan State. The Gophers are still looking for a resume-building win, but either of the last two is probably its most impressive.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions (12-12, 6-7)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Michigan State (+5), Saturday at Nebraska (+7)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Penn State was one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten with three straight wins until a loss at Northwestern on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are projected to lose in six of the last eight games and with all eight teams ranked in the top 100, there is potential for Penn State to make a run with upsets or fall back to the bottom of the Big Ten.

10. Maryland Terrapins (13-11, 5-8)

Upcoming games: Wednesday vs Iowa (-3), Saturday vs Illinois (+4)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Maryland has dropped three consecutive contests after looking impressive in victories over Nebraska and Iowa. The Terps have four home games over the next six games, so it’s now or never to finish at .500 in the Big Ten.

With the last-placed offensive turnover percentage (19.2%) and three-point percentage (29.1%) in the conference, I don’t have much faith in Maryland down the stretch.

11. Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7)

Upcoming games: Sunday vs Northwestern (-2), Wednesday vs Nebraska (-1)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Indiana’s last four wins have come against Iowa, Minnesota, and Ohio State twice, but the Hoosiers have lost six other games in that span. With two freshmen and two sophomores starting alongside senior Trey Galloway, we have got what we expected from Indiana this season.

12. Iowa Hawkeyes (14-10, 6-7)

Upcoming games: Wednesday at Maryland (+3), Saturday vs Wisconsin (+1)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (+100000)

Iowa is an underdog in six of its last seven regular season games with four of those games on the road. The Hawkeyes have not won a game against a team top five in the Big Ten this year.

13. Ohio State Buckeyes (14-11, 4-10)

Upcoming games: Sunday vs Purdue (+9), Thursday at Minnesota (+2)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (N/A)

Ohio State is 1-6 in the last seven games and 2-9 in the past 11 as nothing has gone right for the Buckeyes. With two home games versus Nebraska and Michigan, then a road game at Rutgers for the season-finale, those are the best chances for OSU to get a win or two.

14. Michigan Wolverines (8-17, 3-11)

Upcoming games: Saturday vs Michigan State (+6), Thursday at Northwestern (+9)

*Projected lines* Odds to win the Big Ten: (N/A)

The Wolverines earned a huge upset win over the Badgers, who are playing its worst ball of the season, but followed that up with a blowout loss at Nebraska (79-59) and Illinois (97-68).

With leading-scorer Dug McDaniel (16.8 ppg, 4.7 apg) sitting out in road games, Michigan only has opportunities to pull off upsets at home.

Big Ten Power Rankings listed out

Purdue Illinois Michigan State Northwestern Nebraska Rutgers Wisconsin Minnesota Penn State Maryland Indiana Iowa Ohio State Michigan

Moved Down: Wisconsin, Ohio State, Indiana, Ohio State

Moving On Up: Illinois, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Rutgers, Penn State