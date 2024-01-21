 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hiltonfinalrdhl_240121.jpg
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240121.jpg
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa

  
Published January 21, 2024 04:30 PM

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark said she is okay after she and a fan collided following the Hawkeyes’ 100-92 loss at Ohio State Sunday.

Clark was running off the court as Ohio State fans rushed in to celebrate the victory. One of them made contact with Clark, who fell to the ground. She stayed down on the ground for a few moments while Iowa team members gathered around her before she left the court.

Clark, who scored a season-high 45 points in the game, said postgame that she was not seriously injured but that she did get the wind knocked out of her.

"[It was] kind of scary and could have caused a pretty serious injury to me,” Clark said. “Luckily my teammates kind of picked me up and got me off the court.”

Clark added that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith apologized to her in the locker room and that she appreciated the gesture.

“This just comes with the territory. I’m sure they did their best to do everything they could,” Clark said. “It didn’t work and that’s disappointing, but just focused now on the game.”