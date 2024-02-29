Caitlin Clark moves past Lynette Woodard in all-time women’s college basketball scoring

Another milestone down.

Three games after breaking Kelsey Plum‘s NCAA Division I women’s scoring record, Caitlin Clark continues to make history.

Clark broke Lynette Woodard‘s women’s major scoring record in the fourth quarter when she made her eighth three of the night in front of a sold-out crowd at Williams Arena. This season, Clark has already surpassed the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record formerly held by Kelsey Plum, but Woodard’s career accomplishments came before women’s basketball was under NCAA auspices.

Woodard was a star basketball player at Kansas from 1977-1981. She played in the pre-NCAA era, and her 3,649 total points scored was an Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women record. Woodard hit her impressive points milestone before the introduction of the three-point line in 1986.

Several other players outside of the NCAA have scored more points than Clark. Pearl Moore scored 4,061 points during her career, 177 of which came at Anderson Junior College. Moore than transferred to Francis Marion after one semester and scored 3,884 points. The NCAA does not recognize her stats from junior college, but Moore holds the AIAW small-school/overall points record.

Grace Beyer, with 3,874 points, is the only current player on the list with more points than Clark. She plays at the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy.

Miriam Walker-Samuels (3,855) and Deb Remmerde (3,834) are also on the list.

Clark continues to chase ‘Pistol’ Pete Maravich‘s scoring record of 3,667. She entered Wednesday’s game just 50 points shy of the elusive mark. Maravich is the all-time scoring leader in NCAA basketball history, men’s or women’s. He played at LSU from 1967 to 1970.

Clark is no stranger to setting records.

In Iowa’s home matchup vs. Michigan on Feb. 15th, Clark passed Plum to move into first place on the NCAA women’s basketball Division I scoring list when she shot a signature logo-three just 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the first quarter.

In November, Clark became Iowa’s all-time scoring leader, surpassing Megan Gustafson (2,805 points tallied between 2015 and 2019). This season, Clark became the first Division I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career. In the Hawkeyes’ Jan. 31st game vs. Northwestern, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Big Ten history.

With about 38 seconds left to play in the first half vs. Nebraska on February 11th, Clark fired a pass to Kate Martin to record her 1,000th career assist. She is now only the sixth player in NCAA women’s basketball to reach that mark.

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Women’s Basketball

1. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,650

2. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

3. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402

4. Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) - 3,393

5. Dyaisha Fair (Syracuse) - 3,302

6. Brittney Griner (Baylor) - 3,283

7. Patricia Hoskins (Mississippi Valley State) - 3,122

8. Lorri Bauman (Drake) - 3,115

NCAA Career Points Leaders - Men’s and Women’s Basketball

1. Pete Maravich (LSU) - 3,667

2. Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy) - 3,664

3. Caitlin Clark (Iowa) - 3,650

4. Kelsey Plum (Washington) - 3,527

5. Kelsey Mitchell (Ohio State) - 3,402