Simona Halep
Simona Halep says she was nervous about returning to tennis after her doping ban appeal
The Masters - Round One
Ridley: Augusta National supports ball rollback, says 'we don't have a lot' of room left
Jannik Sinner
Sinner looks smooth on clay at Monte Carlo Masters; defending champion Rublev loses

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_parsons_240410.jpg
Has Parsons 'worn thin' with the Cowboys?
nbc_bfa_lamarjackson_240410.jpg
BAL smart for listening to Jackson's WR feedback
nbc_bfa_packerseagles_240410.jpg
NFL boosting global brand in Brazil

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Caitlin Clark wins women’s Wooden Award as nation’s best college player

  
Published April 10, 2024 11:58 AM

LOS ANGELES — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark won the John R. Wooden Award for the second straight year as the nation’s top women’s college basketball player.

The other finalists were Cameron Brink of Stanford, Paige Bueckers of UConn, freshmen Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and JuJu Watkins of Southern California. All five women have been invited to Los Angeles for the award presentation.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to their second straight appearance in the NCAA title game, where they lost to undefeated South Carolina. She led the nation in scoring at 31.6 points per game and in assists with an average of 8.9 per game, becoming the first player to finish No. 1 in both categories in consecutive years.

Clark became the career Division I scoring leader for men or women in her final season at Iowa.