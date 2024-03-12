College Basketball ACC Tournament Best Bets: Duke Blue Devils vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down who he is betting to win the ACC Tournament.

ACC Tournament Winner: Duke (+180)

Looking over the ACC Tournament bracket, Duke has a cakewalk to the title game as a No. 2 seed compared to No. 1 North Carolina.

The potential matchups for Duke are the winner of Syracuse versus NC State, then the winner of Clemson/Miami vs Virginia. That’s it. Thats Duke’s path. The Blue Devils’ only losses in ACC play came versus Pitt, Wake Forest, and UNC twice -- all teams on UNC’s side of the bracket. Duke is 8-0 versus teams on their half of the bracket.

For UNC, they will face Virginia Tech or Florida State, then the winner of Pitt vs Wake Forest/Notre Dame/Georgia Tech. A matchup of Virginia Tech and Pitt is much tougher than Syracuse and Virginia, for example, despite most years that statement is quite the opposite.

The Panthers are 1-1 versus the Tar Heels and won at UNC, so that alone is a tougher matchup than Duke will have. Virginia, Clemson, Miami, Syracuse and NC State are not threats to win the ACC Tournament compared to Pitt or Wake Forest -- UNC’s matchups.

If Duke and UNC meet for a third time this year, I will take Duke at +180 odds to win the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils are 0-2 this season versus the Tar Heels, but I like Duke’s path to revenge and a title.

Pick: Duke to win the ACC Tournament (1u)

CBB Futures In My Pocket:

Risk 2u: UConn to win the Big East Tournament (-135)

1u: Houston win the National Championship (+700)

1u: UConn to make the Final Four (+110)

1u: Iowa State to make the Final Four (+550)

1u: Duke to win the ACC Tournament (+180)

1u: South Florida to win the AAC Tournament (+500)

1u: Illinois to win the Big Ten Tournament (+500)

1u: Morehead State to win the OVC Tournament (+105)

1u: Samford to win the SoCon Tournament (+155)

1u: Stetson and Vermont Conference Parlay (+103)

1u: Toledo to win the MAC Tournament (+340)

0.1u: Ohio State to win the Big Ten Tournament (+5000)

