 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Basketball Best Bets, Dec. 11: Gonzaga vs Mississippi Valley State

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published December 11, 2023 07:13 AM
Hard to pass on Packers market vs. Giants on MNF
December 11, 2023 06:00 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down the betting markets (per DraftKings Sportsbook) for Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants and Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins in a pair of Week 14 Monday Night Football games.

Vaughn Dalzell shares how he’s betting on Gonzaga hosting Mississippi Valley State.

Mississippi Valley State at Gonzaga (-39.5): O/U 141.5

We’re going to run it back on Gonzaga as they host Mississippi Valley State (MVS) and are coming off a 78-73 loss at Washington.

Gonzaga had an 84.1% win expectancy on a six-point lead against Washington with 10 minutes remaining, then the Bulldogs only mustered seven points to Washington’s 18. The Bulldogs have the best bounce-back spot possible as the Delta Devils don’t have much going for them.

MVS is 0-9 on the year with the third-fastest average defensive possession length (15.2 seconds), plus allows 61.7% from two-point range (2nd-worst) and a 40.3% opponent offensive rebounding percentage (3rd-worst).

The only team that ranks worse in the latter two statistical categories is Arkansas Pine Bluff, who Gonzaga just scored 111 points on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Six-straight teams scored 82 or more points versus MVS to start the season before the previous three scored 79 or fewer.

Gonzaga is a top three offense that MVS will play to this point. UConn (87 points), TCU (86), Oklahoma (82) and LSU (106) were the four best rated offenses that MVS has played and only UConn has a better adjusted offensive efficiency than Gonzaga.

I played the Bulldogs’ Team Total Over 90.5 at -120 odds and would go up to 91.5. This is another ideal spot for Gonzaga to hit the century mark.

Pick: Gonzaga Team Total Over 90.5 (1u)

Season Record: 14-5 (73.6%) +8.38 units

Join in the college football conversation Friday, December 15th at 11 AM ET! From sides to totals to props, get ready for the weekend of college football with the NBC Sports College Football Betting Q&A.

Mentions
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
College Basketball
VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell