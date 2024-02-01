 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia 76ers v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Paul Reed to start after another Embiid injury
nbc_wcbb_marylandvindiana_240131.jpg
Holmes, Scalia help No. 10 Indiana top Maryland 87-73 for first win over Terps in College Park
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkgw_240201.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemagicv2_240131.jpg
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
nbc_roto_btesbanytimetdsv2_240131.jpg
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhl_240131.jpg
Highlights: Clark breaks records vs. Northwestern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia 76ers v Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Paul Reed to start after another Embiid injury
nbc_wcbb_marylandvindiana_240131.jpg
Holmes, Scalia help No. 10 Indiana top Maryland 87-73 for first win over Terps in College Park
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkgw_240201.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemagicv2_240131.jpg
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
nbc_roto_btesbanytimetdsv2_240131.jpg
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkhl_240131.jpg
Highlights: Clark breaks records vs. Northwestern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 1: Vermont Catamounts vs Albany Great Danes

  
Published February 1, 2024 06:25 AM
Big Ten in 10: How can WISC, ILL improve?
January 29, 2024 03:40 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Robbie Hummel examine what certain Big Ten men's basketball teams need to work on for the stretch run, including how Wisconsin and Illinois can elevate to the next level.

Vaughn Dalzell predicts a team total prop in an American East battle between the Vermont Catamounts and Albany Great Danes.

Albany at Vermont (-11.5): O/U 148.5

The Vermont Catamounts are back in action against the Albany Great Danes as they look to continue their seven-game winning streak (7th-longest streak).

Dating back to the previous seven matchups, Albany averaged 63.4 points per game versus Vermont and scored 68 points once, which is the Great Danes’ team total (68.5).

Albany has not scored more than 68 points against Vermont since 2/1/2020. Going back to 2017 or the previous 15 meetings, the Great Danes scored 69-plus points once.

Vermont boasts the best defense in the conference and plays at the slowest tempo, which is the opposite style Albany with (1st in offensive pace). This is Albany’s third-straight road game, while Vermont is coming home after three consecutive on the road.

When the Catamounts are at home, Vermont holds conference opponents to an American East-best 40.9% from two-point range and a 20% defensive rebounding percentage -- which are both of Albany’s strong suits.

Vermont fouls at a bottom-10 rate in the country and ranks top 10 in offensive turnover percentage, so with its 346th-ranked tempo (335th on offense), I expect the Catamounts to control this game throughout.

When Albany has played against top 100 teams this year (0-3 record), they scored 71, 71, and 52 points against UMass, Seton Hall, and Drexel. Vermont is ranked 109th and 120th, so we should see similar results.

Lastly, I found it interesting that the only game Albany is projected to score fewer than 70 points in conference road play is here at Vermont.

I played the Great Danes’ Team Total Under 68.5 at -113 odds on FanDuel and would go down to 66.5. DraftKings currently lists this at -120 odds to the Under.

Pick: Albany Team Total Under 68.5 (1u)

Season Record: 22-19 (53.6%) +0.68u

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Mentions
Vermont Catamounts
Albany Great Danes
College Basketball VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell