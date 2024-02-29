College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 29: Rutgers vs Michigan, Ohio State vs Nebraska

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down his best bets in two Big Ten games between Michigan at Rutgers and Ohio State hosting Nebraska.

Michigan at Rutgers (-7.5): O/U 138.5

Michigan is at the bottom of the cellar in Big Ten play as they have lost five straight. In the past three road games, Michigan lost by 20, 29, and 14 points.

Rutgers isn’t doing much better lately with three consecutive losses and one of the worst offensive showings of the year in the previous home game against Maryland.

Without Michigan having leading scorer Dug McDaniel in road games, they have been a fade. The Wolverines lost 69-59 to Rutgers earlier this year, but led 39-30 at halftime. Meaning, Rutgers held Michigan to 20 second-half points with its leading-scorer,

I think Rutgers wins this game and I think they play great defense out the gate because they are probably motivated after the embarrassing home loss to Maryland.

I played Michigan’s First Half Team Total Under 30.5 at -118 odds on FanDuel and would go down to 29.5. I also parlayed Rutgers ML with the next team.

Pick: Michigan 1H Team Total Under 30.5 (1u)

Nebraska at Ohio State (-4): O/U 144.0

Ohio State is coming off an emotional buzzer-beater at Michigan State, while Nebraska has won four straight with three of those coming at home.

Nebraska is 1-7 on the road in Big Ten play with the lone victory coming at Indiana. It’s tough to win on the road in Big Ten play and Ohio State is motivated with its season far from over.

Nebraska beat OSU, 83-69 at home earlier this year. The Cornhuskers shot 52% from three (14-of-27), which was the only big difference in that game

Ohio State is 11-4 at home this year and four wins overall away from 20. A win here would get Ohio State a little more attention to slip into the NCAA Tournament with its new coach as they have wins over Purdue, Alabama, Michigan State on the resume.

I played Ohio State’s ML and paired it with Rutgers ML for +108 odds on FanDuel. I’d play down to -110.

Pick: Ohio State ML and Rutgers ML Parlay (1u)

Season Record: 54-42 (56.2%) +6.63 units

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.