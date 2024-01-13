 Skip navigation
College Basketball Best Bets, Jan. 13: Vermont vs NJIT

  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published January 12, 2024 11:17 PM
Vaughn Dalzell gives out two plays in NJIT at Vermont as the Catamounts owe us money.

NJIT at Vermont (-16): O/U 138.0

Vermont (-16.5) let us down on Thursday after leading by as many as 17 in the second half and by 13 at halftime, but we are getting our dollars back today as the Catamounts host the NJIT Highlanders with a similar spread.

Vermont beat NJIT by 27, 2, and 16 points last season and by 23 or more points three times in 2022. The Catamounts have owned the Highlanders over the past two seasons and NJIT is a smaller (317th in height), younger (189th in experience), and newer team (205th in minute continuity) once again.

NJIT is playing a second straight road game after losing 70-62 at UMass Lowell, which is the second-best team in the American East behind Vermont. NJIT was up by one at halftime over UMass Lowell, then scored eight points over the first 10 minutes of the second half before losing.

Vermont plays at an almost identical tempo to UMass Lowell, so the Catamounts should be able to wear the NJIT Highlanders down. NJIT also ranks 320th in offensive and defensive efficiency, 360th in defensive rebounding percentage, and 275th or worse in two-point (45.7%, 314th) and three-point (30.8%, 275th) percentages.

I am going to fade NJIT and get our money back from Thursday. I played Vermont -16 at -110 odds and I’d go out to -18.

Pick: Vermont -16 (1u)

Season Record: 15-10 (60%) +4.58u

