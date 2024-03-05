 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Iowa
How to watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info
Illinois v Maryland
College Basketball Best, March 5: Illinois vs Purdue, Florida vs Alabama, UNC vs ND
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2024 NFL Combine

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_james_240304.jpg
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
nbc_yahoo_giannis_240304.jpg
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround
nbc_yahoo_vassell_240304.jpg
Vassell’s fantasy basketball value climbing lately

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at Iowa
How to watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info
Illinois v Maryland
College Basketball Best, March 5: Illinois vs Purdue, Florida vs Alabama, UNC vs ND
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Matthew Berry’s 25 Most Interesting Things He Heard At 2024 NFL Combine

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_james_240304.jpg
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
nbc_yahoo_giannis_240304.jpg
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround
nbc_yahoo_vassell_240304.jpg
Vassell’s fantasy basketball value climbing lately

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

  
Published March 5, 2024 01:38 PM
Columbia v Dartmouth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Romeo Myrthil #20 (C) of the Dartmouth Big Green watches as his team play against Columbia Lions in their NCAA men’s basketball game on February 16, 2024 in New York City. After last week’s National Labor Relations Board ruling that Dartmouth’s men’s basketball players are employees of the school, the team members will vote next month on whether to create the first labor union for NCAA athletes. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Getty Images

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted to unionize Tuesday in an unprecedented step toward forming the first labor union for college athletes and another attack on the NCAA’s deteriorating amateur business model.

In an election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board in the school’s Human Resources offices, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers. Every player on the roster participated.

The school has five business days to file an objection to the NLRB and could also take the matter to federal court. That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

Although the NCAA has long maintained that its players are “student-athletes” who were in school primarily to study, college sports has grown into a multibillion dollar industry that richly rewards the coaches and schools while the players remained unpaid amateurs.

Recent court decisions have chipped away at that framework, with players now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness and earn a still-limited stipend for living expenses beyond the cost of attendance. Last month’s decision by an NLRB that the Big Green players that they are employees of the school, with the right to form a union, threatens to completely upend the amateur model.

A college athletes union would be unprecedented in American sports. A previous attempt to unionize the Northwestern football team failed because the teams Wildcats play in the Big Ten, which includes public schools that aren’t under the jurisdiction of the NLRB.

That’s why one of the NCAA’s biggest threats isn’t coming in one of the big-money football programs like Alabama or Michigan, which are largely indistinguishable from professional sports teams. Instead, it is the academically oriented Ivy League, where players don’t receive athletic scholarships, teams play in sparsely filled gymnasiums and the games are streamed online instead of broadcast on network TV.

The two Dartmouth juniors at the heart of the union effort, Romeo Myrthil and Cade Haskins, said they would like to form an Ivy League Players Association that would include athletes from other sports on campus and other schools in the conference. They said they understood that change could come too late to benefit them and their current teammates.

Dartmouth has indicated it will ask the full NLRB to review the regional director’s decision. If that fails, the school could take the case to court.

“We have teammates here that we all love and support,” Myrthil said after playing at Harvard last month in the Big Green’s first game after the NLRB official’s ruling. “And whoever comes into the Dartmouth family is part of our family. So, we’ll support them as much as we can.”