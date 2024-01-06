 Skip navigation
Dawes and Richmond lead Seton Hall to a 78-75 win over No. 7 Marquette

  
Published January 6, 2024 03:32 PM
NCAA Basketball: Marquette at Seton Hall

Jan 6, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Kam Jones (1) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEWARK, N.J. — Al-Amir Dawes had 23 points and Kadary Richmond scored 21 to lead Seton Hall over No. 7 Marquette 78-75 on Saturday for the Pirates’ third win this season over ranked teams.

Seton Hall (10-5, 3-1 Big East) held off a late scare from a well-rested Marquette, which hadn’t played since defeating Creighton 72-67 on Dec. 30.

A 10-0 run pushed the Seton Hall lead to 76-66 with 2:25 left to play. Dre Davis and Richmond each had four points in the burst.

And then the Golden Eagles scored nine straight points to bring the game to 76-75, but they mishandled an inbound pass after a timeout and threw the ball out of bounds with four seconds remaining.

Oso Ighodaro led Marquette (11-4, 2-2) with 22 points. David Joplin scored 15 points.

Davis had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates, who never trailed in the second half.

Seton Hall defeated No. 5 UConn 75-60 on Dec. 20 and No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Jan. 3.

INJURY UPDATE:

Marquette sixth-man Chase Ross wrestled a loose ball with 11:17 remaining in the first half. He left with an apparent shoulder injury and didn’t return.

BIG PICTURE:

Marquette: Tyler Kolek had an uncharacteristic game with just five points (1 of 6 from the field) and three turnovers. It marked the second straight dismal shooting effort for the reigning Big East player of the year. Kolek was just 2 of 11 against Creighton.

Seton Hall: The Pirates have used the 3-pointer as their primary weapon of choice over the last two games. They were 6 of 15 beyond the arc against Marquette and 7 of 16 in the win over Providence.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Butler on Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At Georgetown on Tuesday.