Former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. announces he is transferring to UConn

  
Published April 17, 2024 04:00 PM

Former Michigan center Tarris Reed Jr. announced Wednesday that he is transferring to UConn.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season. He entered the transfer portal shortly after Michigan fired coach Juwan Howard in the wake of an 8-24 campaign.

Reed made is decision to commit to the Huskies public Wednesday on social media.

Reed’s arrival in Storrs follows the announcement by 7-2 sophomore Donovan Clingan last week that he would be leaving Connecticut after helping the team to two straight national titles to enter the NBA draft.

Reed is expected to compete for a starting job with 6-10 junior Samson Johnson, who was Clingan’s backup this past season. Johnson averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds, while blocking 36 shots.

The Huskies have another 6-10 center in Youssouf Singare, who played just 47 minutes during his freshman season.