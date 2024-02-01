Holmes, Scalia help No. 10 Indiana top Maryland 87-73 for first win over Terps in College Park

Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and Sara Scalia added 22 to lead No. 10 Indiana to an 87-73 victory over Maryland on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) won their fourth straight game and beat the Terrapins for the first time in College Park. Indiana led by as many as 23 points and never trailed.

“This is extra special,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren said. “Most of you probably know that we’ve never won here as a program. We made history for our program in terms of being able to win at Maryland. That just tells you how good Maryland has been.”

Jakia Brown-Turner led Maryland (12-9, 4-6) with 22 points.

The Hoosiers began the game on a 14-2 run, with all five starters quickly entering the scoring column. It was a 10-point lead after one quarter, and then Indiana scored the first eight points of the second.

It was 52-30 at halftime.

Maryland cut the lead to seven in the fourth, but the Hoosiers responded with a 10-0 run that included six free throws by Scalia.

“We knew that Maryland was not going to go away. It’s just not how they’re coached,” Moren said. “They have too much tradition and pride.”

The Terrapins have lost three straight and four of five.

“I was proud of our third quarter, our second half. I liked the response out of the locker room,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “I thought it said a lot. That second half we outscored them 43 to 35. Took us too long obviously.”

The Terps were without Shyanne Sellers, their leader in points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers remained unbeaten in conference play against everyone except Iowa, and they had little difficulty with a Maryland team that has had a rare amount of struggles this season. Indiana’s only rough quarter was the third — and the Hoosiers had already opened a huge lead.

Maryland: The Terrapins had to replace WNBA first-round draft picks Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, but they’ve been so strong through the years that it’s jarring to see them with a sub-.500 Big Ten record this far into the season. Maryland attempted only eight 3-pointers, and although the Terps made three, they weren’t efficient enough in other areas to get away with scoring so little beyond the arc.

“I think that first half was just on us. I think it was more about our energy and our effort, which is something that we try to pride ourselves with,” said Brinae Alexander, who scored 10 points for Maryland. “I think we’re still trying to figure out what specifically it is with our starts but it’s something that we definitely want to lock in more because we know we need to start better.”

TOUGH TRIP

Maryland leads the series against Indiana 12-4 and is 6-1 at home, but the Hoosiers handled this visit fine.

“I’m just really proud of the way that we handled ourselves tonight,” Moren said. “I think it will serve as great confidence going forward.”

UP NEXT

Indiana: At Ohio State on Sunday.

Maryland: Hosts No. 3 Iowa on Saturday night.