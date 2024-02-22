 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Honda LPGA Thailand - Round One
Chien leads a host of major champs at Honda LPGA Thailand
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues
Maple Leafs’ Matthews scores 50th goal in 54th game, fastest to mark in 28 years
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round
How to watch: TV times for Mexico Open, Honda LPGA Thailand

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteblindresume_240221.jpg
Blind picking national title contender resumes
nbc_cbb_umasslchihl_240221__853933.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ramblers surge to win vs. UMass
nbc_pl_update_240221.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

  
Published February 22, 2024 09:09 AM
Clark handling everything put on her shoulders
February 20, 2024 07:58 PM
Caitlin Clark setting the record as the NCAA Division I women's scoring leader was the latest example of Iowa's star meeting the moment.

Tonight on Peacock features a Big Ten women’s college basketball Thursday night thriller as Caitlin Clark and the No . 4 Iowa Hawkeyes attempt to put an end to the Indiana Hoosiers’ 13-game home win streak. Tip off is at 8:00 PM ET, and pregame coverage begins at 7:30 PM. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s Iowa vs Indiana match up.

Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Iowa:

The last time the Iowa Hawkeyes took the court they delivered a crushing 106-89 victory over Michigan and superstar Caitlin Clark made history, surpassing Kelsey Plum to set the NCAA women’s scoring record with 3,569 career points. The senior guard entered last Thursday’s match-up needing just 8 points to pass Plum’s mark of 3,527 points but in typical Caitlin Clark fashion, she over-delivered and walked away with a career-high 49 points in the historic win.

RELATED: As Caitlin Clark made history on the court, Iowa fans reveled in the thrill of a transcendent star

But this milestone is just the beginning for the Iowa senior guard. Clark could potentially break Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I record of 3,667 points, and the all-time NCAA scoring record (across all divisions, men & women) of 4,045 points, set by Travis Grant at Division II Kentucky State from 1968-72.

Records aside, the Hawkeyes still have work to do. Iowa currently trails No. 2 Ohio State (13-1) by just one game for the No. 1 seed in next month’s Big Ten tournament.

Relive Caitlin Clark’s Best Career Milestones:
Relive Caitlin Clark's best career milestones
With Caitlin Clark closing in on the all-time women's basketball career scoring record, look back on some of her best and most historic moments while at Iowa.

Indiana:

No team has been able to defeat Indiana on their home court this season and the Hoosiers’ 13-game home win streak is the longest in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers currently sit 1.5 games behind Ohio State in conference play and are in position to secure one of the top-3 seeds in the Big Ten tournament.

Mackenzie Holmes, a fifth-year forward, ranks second in the conference in scoring behind Caitlin Clark, averaging 20.6 points per game. Holmes has the third most points in Hoosier program history (2,413) and is just 26 away from surpassing Steve Alford for 2nd place on this list. She will need 201 points to break Calbert Cheaney’s Indiana record of 2,613 points.

RELATED: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology -Ohio State, Iowa remain the class of the conference

How to Watch Iowa vs Indiana College Basketball:

  • Date: Tonight, Thursday, February 22
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 7:30)
  • Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • Streaming: Peacock

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

Wisconsin @ IowaTuesday1/16/20249:00 PM
Ohio St @ MarylandWednesday1/17/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ IndianaWednesday1/17/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ Ohio StateSunday1/21/202412:00 PM
Indiana @ PurdueSunday1/21/20242:00 PM
Ohio St @ IllinoisThursday1/25/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ MarylandWednesday1/31/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ NorthwesternWednesday1/31/20248:00 PM
Michigan St @ IndianaThursday2/8/20247:00 PM
Ohio St @ MinnesotaThursday2/8/20249:00 PM
Ohio St @ Michigan StSunday2/11/20244:00 PM
Nebraska @ Ohio StWednesday2/14/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ WisconsinWednesday2/14/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ IowaThursday2/15/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ IndianaThursday2/22/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ Ohio StWednesday2/28/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ MinnesotaWednesday2/28/20249:00 PM
Maryland @ IndianaSunday3/3/20244:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20249:00 PM