How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight’s women’s basketball game

Tonight on Peacock features a Big Ten women’s college basketball Thursday night thriller as Caitlin Clark and the No . 4 Iowa Hawkeyes attempt to put an end to the Indiana Hoosiers’ 13-game home win streak. Tip off is at 8:00 PM ET, and pregame coverage begins at 7:30 PM. See below for everything you need to know about tonight’s Iowa vs Indiana match up.

Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Iowa:

The last time the Iowa Hawkeyes took the court they delivered a crushing 106-89 victory over Michigan and superstar Caitlin Clark made history, surpassing Kelsey Plum to set the NCAA women’s scoring record with 3,569 career points. The senior guard entered last Thursday’s match-up needing just 8 points to pass Plum’s mark of 3,527 points but in typical Caitlin Clark fashion, she over-delivered and walked away with a career-high 49 points in the historic win.

RELATED: As Caitlin Clark made history on the court, Iowa fans reveled in the thrill of a transcendent star

But this milestone is just the beginning for the Iowa senior guard. Clark could potentially break Pete Maravich’s NCAA Division I record of 3,667 points, and the all-time NCAA scoring record (across all divisions, men & women) of 4,045 points, set by Travis Grant at Division II Kentucky State from 1968-72.

Records aside, the Hawkeyes still have work to do. Iowa currently trails No. 2 Ohio State (13-1) by just one game for the No. 1 seed in next month’s Big Ten tournament.

Relive Caitlin Clark’s Best Career Milestones:

Relive Caitlin Clark's best career milestones With Caitlin Clark closing in on the all-time women's basketball career scoring record, look back on some of her best and most historic moments while at Iowa.

Indiana:

No team has been able to defeat Indiana on their home court this season and the Hoosiers’ 13-game home win streak is the longest in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers currently sit 1.5 games behind Ohio State in conference play and are in position to secure one of the top-3 seeds in the Big Ten tournament.

Mackenzie Holmes, a fifth-year forward, ranks second in the conference in scoring behind Caitlin Clark, averaging 20.6 points per game. Holmes has the third most points in Hoosier program history (2,413) and is just 26 away from surpassing Steve Alford for 2nd place on this list. She will need 201 points to break Calbert Cheaney’s Indiana record of 2,613 points.

RELATED: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology -Ohio State, Iowa remain the class of the conference

How to Watch Iowa vs Indiana College Basketball:

Date: Tonight, Thursday, February 22

Tonight, Thursday, February 22 Time: 8:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 7:30)

8:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 7:30) Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana Streaming: Peacock



Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):