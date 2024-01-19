 Skip navigation
How to watch Indiana vs Purdue: Time, streaming info, storylines for Sunday’s women’s basketball game

  
Published January 19, 2024 09:42 AM
The college basketball excitement continues this Sunday, January 21 with another thrilling Big Ten doubleheader on Peacock. First at 12:00 PM ET Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes head to Value City Arena to face the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Then at 2:00 PM it’s the Indiana Hoosiers vs Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. See below for additional information on how to live stream both of Sunday’s games as well as the full schedule of women’s basketball match ups on Peacock.

The No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers are coming off 85-62 redemption win over Minnesota on Wednesday. Just 4 days prior, the Hoosiers fell to No. 2 Iowa on the road.

Mackenzie Holmes, a graduate forward, scored a season-high of 32 points in the win. It was the sixth 30-point game of her career at Indiana and her 15th-straight game with double digits in points.

Purdue enters Sunday’s match up on a 3-game losing streak after a crushing 80-67 defeat from Penn State on Thursday. The Boilermakers freshman class combined to score 42 points, including a late rally in the 4th quarter when Purdue outscored Penn State 27-22, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Boilermakers allowed 19 turnovers which Penn State scored 21 points from.

How to Watch Indiana vs Purdue Women’s College Basketball

  • Date: Sunday, January 21
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Other CBB on Peacock on Sunday: Women’s matchup featuring Iowa vs Ohio State at 12:00 PM ET

Holmes: Indiana has best shooters in the country

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock's LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):

Wisconsin @ IowaTuesday1/16/20249:00 PM
Ohio St @ MarylandWednesday1/17/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ IndianaWednesday1/17/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ Ohio StateSunday1/21/202412:00 PM
Indiana @ PurdueSunday1/21/20242:00 PM
Ohio St @ IllinoisThursday1/25/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ MarylandWednesday1/31/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ NorthwesternWednesday1/31/20248:00 PM
Michigan St @ IndianaThursday2/8/20247:00 PM
Ohio St @ MinnesotaThursday2/8/20249:00 PM
Ohio St @ Michigan StSunday2/11/20244:00 PM
Nebraska @ Ohio StWednesday2/14/20247:00 PM
Indiana @ WisconsinWednesday2/14/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ IowaThursday2/15/20248:00 PM
Iowa @ IndianaThursday2/22/20248:00 PM
Michigan @ Ohio StWednesday2/28/20247:00 PM
Iowa @ MinnesotaWednesday2/28/20249:00 PM
Maryland @ IndianaSunday3/3/20244:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/6/20249:00 PM