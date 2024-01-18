 Skip navigation
Penn State v Indiana
Holmes scores 32 points, No. 16 Indiana women pull away from Minnesota 85-62
Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors
Basketball Pickups: Gary Trent Jr. thrives in spot start
Ohio State v Maryland
Mikulasikova scores 20, No. 18 Ohio State women ease past Maryland in fourth quarter 84-76

nbc_cyc_tdust3hlv5_240117.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Men’s Tour Down Under, Stage 3
nbc_wcbb_indholmescomp_240117.jpg
Highlights: IU’s Holmes scorches MINN for 32
nbc_wcbb_iowaosuprev_240117.jpg
Ohio State can make a statement vs. Iowa

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Holmes: Indiana has best shooters in the country

January 17, 2024 09:49 PM
Mackenzie Holmes discusses her uber-efficient 32-point performance on 15-of-17 shooting against Minnesota and how Indiana bounced back from a tough loss to Iowa.