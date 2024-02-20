How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball game

It’s a Tuesday night doubleheader of men’s basketball on Peacock with the most important month in CBB just around the corner. Things kick off with B1G College Countdown pregame coverage at 6:30pm ET, with the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans starting the action on the court at 7pm. Then at 9pm, it’s the Maryland Terrapins vs the Wisconsin Badgers, with all of the coverage airing on Peacock.

Tuesday marks the first and only meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Spartans this season. Amidst a historic season and week for the Iowa women’s team, the men’s squad hasn’t had as straightforward of a path, alternating wins and losses for most of February. But Iowa has momentum entering the matchup after a dramatic 88-86 OT win against then-No. 20 ranked Wisconsin their last time out. The Hawkeyes have seen key production from junior Payton Sandfort and senior Tony Perkins, as well as freshman Owen Freeman and sophomore Josh Dix.

Meanwhile everything’s been coming up Spartan for Michigan State, who defeated in-state rivals Michigan 73-63 on Saturday to complete the season sweep. Michigan State has won five of their last six, powered along the way by the performance of grad student Malik Hall. Hall has scored 18+ in each of his last three game, including a season-high 29 points on February 14th. The 17-9 Spartans are currently fourth in the Big Ten standings with five games remaining on the season, including a March 2nd matchup with No. 3 Purdue.

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State college basketball

Date: Tuesday, February 20th

Time: 7pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 6:30pm)

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Michigan)

Streaming: Peacock

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Eligible students can sign up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign up, click here. See below for the full schedule for men’s college basketball on Peacock in 2024, and click here for the full women’s schedule.

