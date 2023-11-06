 Skip navigation
How to watch Princeton vs Rutgers: Time, streaming info for men’s college basketball matchup

  
Published November 6, 2023 09:58 AM
Pikiell ready to continue momentum at Rutgers
November 1, 2023 02:26 PM
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell explains why he's so high on the state of his program, talks about the importance of Clifford Omoruyi's return and more.

It’s the start of Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s basketball – featuring more than 30 games streaming live this season – tonight, Monday, November 6, at 7 p.m. ET as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Princeton Tigers in the inaugural ‘Jersey Jam’ from CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, N.J. It’s the season opener for both New Jersey teams, and the 121st meeting between the two schools, with Princeton leading the all-time rivalry 75-45.

Princeton is coming off a storybook run in the 2022-23 season, making it all the way to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967, with upsets to Arizona and Missouri along the way. Meanwhile, Rutgers looks to build off a 19-15 finish last season, and head coach Steve Pikiell thinks they’re well-positioned to do it with significant roster depth.

Big Ten men’s basketball teams’ 2023-24 season preview – in the players and coaches’ own words

“I like the fact we can go 11-or-12 players deep this year,” Pickiell said at Big Ten media day. “We really haven’t had that kind of depth in recent years, so when we had an injury, it could hurt us… This offseason was so important for us. We already have great chemistry. I like to take my time in the portal. I bring in great kids who fit our culture and want to be Scarlet Knights.”

See below for how to watch info for tonight’s matchup, as well as the full schedule of men’s college basketball on Peacock in the 2023-24 season. For more information on the women’s college basketball slate, led by Iowa and Caitlin Clark, click here.

How to watch Princeton vs Rutgers College Basketball

  • Date: Monday, November 6th
  • Where: CURE Insurance Arena, Trenton, NJ
  • Time: 7pm ET (Coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)
  • Streaming: Peacock

RELATED: Top 10 games from Peacock’s Big Ten men’s basketball 2023-24 slate

Men’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock in 2023-24

Princeton @ Rutgers (Trenton, NJ)Monday11/6/20237:00 PM
Texas A&M @ Ohio StateFriday11/10/20237:00 PM
UTSA @ MinnesotaFriday11/10/20237:30 PM
Alabama State @ IowaFriday11/10/20238:00 PM
Tennessee @ WisconsinFriday11/10/20239:00 PM
Morehead State @ Penn StateFriday11/17/20237:00 PM
USC Upstate @ MinnesotaSaturday11/18/20232:00 PM
Oregon State v Nebraska (Sioux Falls)Saturday11/18/20234:00 PM
Wisconsin @ Michigan StateTuesday12/5/20237:00 PM
Indiana @ MichiganTuesday12/5/20239:00 PM
Arizona @ PurdueSaturday12/16/20234:30 PM
LeMoyne @ Penn StateThursday12/21/20237:00 PM
Maine @ MinnesotaFriday12/29/20237:00 PM
Jackson State @ NorthwesternFriday12/29/20238:00 PM
Purdue @ MarylandTuesday1/2/20247:00 PM
Penn State @ Michigan StateThursday1/4/20247:00 PM
Minnesota @ MichiganThursday1/4/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ RutgersTuesday1/9/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ NebraskaTuesday1/9/20249:00 PM
Purdue @ IndianaTuesday1/16/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ NebraskaTuesday1/23/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ PurdueTuesday1/23/20249:00 PM
Illinois @ Ohio StateTuesday1/30/20247:00 PM
Michigan @ Michigan StateTuesday1/30/20249:00 PM
Indiana @ Ohio StateTuesday2/6/20247:00 PM
Michigan State @ MinnesotaTuesday2/6/20249:00 PM
Michigan @ IllinoisTuesday2/13/20247:00 PM
Ohio State @ WisconsinTuesday2/13/20249:00 PM
Iowa @ Michigan StateTuesday2/20/20247:00 PM
Maryland @ WisconsinTuesday2/20/20249:00 PM
Wisconsin @ IndianaTuesday2/27/20247:00 PM
Purdue @ IllinoisTuesday3/5/20247:00 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20246:30 PM
Big Ten TournamentWednesday3/13/20249:00 PM

How to Watch Caitlin Clark, Women’s College Basketball on Peacock

Peacock’s women’s Big Ten slate starts January 2nd, 2024 with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes hosting Michigan State. The schedule includes 21 conference matchups available exclusively on Peacock, including two games from the first round of the conference tournament and eight Iowa games, the most of any team in the conference. For the full schedule, click here.

RELATED: How Clark remains fearless on and off the court

