How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs George Mason: Time, streaming information for women’s college basketball game

On Thursday it’s a matchup of two of the top teams in the A-10 conference when the Saint Joseph’s Hawks visit the George Mason Patriots. St. Joe’s is at the top of the A-10 standings at 10-1 in the conference and 21-2 overall. Something will have to give in this game, as both the Hawks and the Patriots enter the matchup on eight-game winning streaks.

For St. Joseph’s, their 21 wins are the most for the program since 2013-14, the last time the team made it to the NCAA tournament. Head coach Cindy Griffin is in her 23rd season at the helm and has piloted the squad to 20+ win seasons both last year and this year. Although St. Joseph’s has been without Laura Ziegler in each of their last two games, they’ve seen strong performances from Talya Brugler, who scored a season-high 30 points in the team’s win over UMass last Saturday. Junior guard Mackenzie Smith has been a key piece of late, tallying 12+ points in each of her last five games.

In addition to their eight-game winning streak, the Patriots have another stat on their side: they’re unbeaten at home, a perfect 9-0 on the season. Head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis, in her third season with George Mason, has already led the team to its most wins since the 2017-18 season. On the court, they’ve been powered by Sacred Heart transfer Sonia Smith, who leads the team with 15.0 points per game.

Full schedule of A-10 Men’s and Women’s Basketball on NBC Sports

How to Watch Saint Joseph’s vs George Mason College Basketball

Date: Thursday, February 8th

Time: 7pm ET

Location: EagleBank Arena (Fairfax, VA)

How to Watch: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

