Tour issuing $930 million to four groups in initial player equity grants
Mikaela Shiffrin to miss next two World Cup races, encouraged by recovery progress
World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Shedding the stigma speaking about mental health

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Tour issuing $930 million to four groups in initial player equity grants
Mikaela Shiffrin to miss next two World Cup races, encouraged by recovery progress
World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Shedding the stigma speaking about mental health

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
How to watch Saint Joseph’s vs George Mason: Time, streaming information for women’s college basketball game

  
Published February 7, 2024 05:16 PM
On Thursday it’s a matchup of two of the top teams in the A-10 conference when the Saint Joseph’s Hawks visit the George Mason Patriots. St. Joe’s is at the top of the A-10 standings at 10-1 in the conference and 21-2 overall. Something will have to give in this game, as both the Hawks and the Patriots enter the matchup on eight-game winning streaks.

For St. Joseph’s, their 21 wins are the most for the program since 2013-14, the last time the team made it to the NCAA tournament. Head coach Cindy Griffin is in her 23rd season at the helm and has piloted the squad to 20+ win seasons both last year and this year. Although St. Joseph’s has been without Laura Ziegler in each of their last two games, they’ve seen strong performances from Talya Brugler, who scored a season-high 30 points in the team’s win over UMass last Saturday. Junior guard Mackenzie Smith has been a key piece of late, tallying 12+ points in each of her last five games.

In addition to their eight-game winning streak, the Patriots have another stat on their side: they’re unbeaten at home, a perfect 9-0 on the season. Head coach Vanessa Blair-Lewis, in her third season with George Mason, has already led the team to its most wins since the 2017-18 season. On the court, they’ve been powered by Sacred Heart transfer Sonia Smith, who leads the team with 15.0 points per game.

Full schedule of A-10 Men’s and Women’s Basketball on NBC Sports

How to Watch Saint Joseph’s vs George Mason College Basketball

  • Date: Thursday, February 8th
  • Time: 7pm ET
  • Location: EagleBank Arena (Fairfax, VA)
  • How to Watch: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com

2023-24 A-10 Women’s Basketball Schedule on NBC Sports Digital Platforms

DateGameTime (ET)
Thurs., Feb. 8George Mason at Saint Joseph’s7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 14VCU at Richmond7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 21Loyola Chicago at Massachusetts6 p.m.