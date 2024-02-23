How to watch Men’s A10 Basketball this weekend on USA Network: Schedule, match ups, live stream info

This Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, February 25 features three exciting A10 men’s basketball match ups on USA Network that you won’t want to miss. The action begins at 2:30 PM ET when the St. Bonaventure Bonnies head to Amherst, Massachusetts to take on the UMass Minutemen. This will be the second time the two teams are going head-to-head this season. The Bonnies walked away with the 79-43 win in that contest on Feb. 7.

At 4:30 PM ET it’s George Mason vs Loyola Chicago at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. The Patriots are coming off a 71-67 Wednesday night win against No. 16 Dayton. It was one of George Mason’s most significant victories in program history as the Patriots earned their highest-ranked regular season win ever.

Loyola Chicago is also coming off a significant 77-67 win against Rhode Island on Sunday. It was the Ramblers’ sixth consecutive win, marking not only their longest win streak of the season but the longest active win streak in the A10.

On Sunday at 12:00 PM Rhode Island will face off against La Salle in the City of Brotherly Love—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rhode Island is looking to bounce back after losing the last three straight, while La Salle is coming off a pair of victories and looks to earn their first winning season since the 2014-2015 season.

See below for additional information on how to watch all of this weekend’s A10 men’s basketball games on USA Network.

How to watch St. Bonaventure vs UMass:

When: Saturday, February 24

Saturday, February 24 Where: William D. Mullins Memorial Center in Amherst, MA

William D. Mullins Memorial Center in Amherst, MA Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

How to watch George Mason vs Loyola Chicago:

When: Saturday, February 24

Saturday, February 24 Where: Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, IL

Joseph J. Gentile Arena in Chicago, IL Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

How to watch Rhode Island vs La Salle:

When: Sunday, February 25

Sunday, February 25 Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, PA

Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, PA Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Watch: USA Network

