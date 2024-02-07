How to watch UMass vs. St. Bonaventure: Streaming info for Wednesday’s A-10 showdown

Two teams looking to join the upper echelon of the Atlantic 10 face off when the UMass Minutemen visit the St. Bonaventure Bonnies Wednesday, Feb. 7. The Minutemen (14-7, 5-4 in-conference) and Bonnies (13-8, 4-5 in-conference) tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Reilly Center on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

The Minutemen are coming off one of the wildest victories of the college basketball season Saturday; George Mason tied the game with a second left on a Baraka Okojie layup, but then the Patriots’ Keyshawn Hall mistakenly fouled UMass’ Rahsool Diggins, who scored the winning point at the free throw line.

UMass continues to rely on senior forwards Matt Cross and Josh Cohen to lead the charge. The two lead all duos in the A10 in rebounding at 15.1 per game and rank third in scoring at 32.4.

Stopping Cross and Cohen will be key if St. Bonaventure is to avenge last season’s 71-61 loss in the regular season finale. The Bonnies nearly entered this game on a major tear after beating Saint Joseph’s and VCU and taking a seven-point, second-half lead over No. 18 Dayton, but they couldn’t hold on and fell, 76-71.

The Bonnies have a few things working in their favor, though. Namely, they have developed a reputation as a strong February team under Mark Schmidt, going 45-19 in the month since 2016. They also return to the Reilly Center, where they are 8-2 on the season and average 81 points per game.

How to watch UMass vs St. Bonaventure:

When: Wednesday, February 7

Where: Reilly Center

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Stream: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com, Peacock

