 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule, start times for Ohio State, Notre Dame and more
NFL: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Week 17 Start Sit Decisions: C.J. Stroud is Back
nbc_pft_week17props_231228.jpg
NFL New Year’s Eve Schedule: Teams, matchups and how to watch for final NFL Sunday of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231229.jpg
Rice, Olave highlight Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231229.jpg
Lions’ Goff is an appealing play vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_funnelldef_231229.jpg
Eagles’ Swift should exploit Cardinals defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_missourivosu_231227.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Schedule, start times for Ohio State, Notre Dame and more
NFL: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Week 17 Start Sit Decisions: C.J. Stroud is Back
nbc_pft_week17props_231228.jpg
NFL New Year’s Eve Schedule: Teams, matchups and how to watch for final NFL Sunday of 2023

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_231229.jpg
Rice, Olave highlight Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_231229.jpg
Lions’ Goff is an appealing play vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_funnelldef_231229.jpg
Eagles’ Swift should exploit Cardinals defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Illinois suspends star basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charge

  
Published December 28, 2023 03:37 PM
Terrence Shannon Jr.

Dec 9, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Food City Center at Thompson Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Sartin/Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois suspended basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. after he was charged with rape for an alleged incident that happened when the football team played at Kansas in September.

The school suspended Shannon from “all team activities, effective immediately,” a day after the Douglas (Kansas) County District Attorney issued a warrant for his arrest. The alleged incident happened when he attended the Illini’s football game at Kansas on Sept. 8. He was not part of the school’s traveling party.

Illinois said Shannon traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, and turned himself in to authorities. He posted bail and was returning to Champaign.

“The University and DIA (Division of Intercollegiate Athletics) have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct,” athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties.”

The school said it has been aware since late September that police in Lawrence were investigating Shannon but had “yet to receive actionable information.”

In his second season at Illinois after three years at Texas Tech, Shannon is second in the Big Ten in scoring at 21.7 points per game. Only Purdue’s Zach Edey is averaging more.

No. 11 Illinois has a home game against Fairleigh Dickinson. Whitman is scheduled to address the media prior to the game. Coach Brad Underwood’s availability with reporters was canceled.