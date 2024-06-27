Iowa’s Jan Jensen hires coach of Division III Washington U. and a Tar Heels’ staffer as assistants

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Slumping 2B Gleyber Torres benched by Yankees after awful game in Subway Series opener
Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022.
Elaine Thompson-Herah to miss Jamaican trials, Paris Olympics
Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Rivals Five-Star: Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oly_gymteamrepreview_240626.jpg
Biles, Malone headline U.S. Gymnastics Trials
oly24_atw100_shacarritrialsfeature.jpg
Relive Richardson’s 100m Trials victory
nbc_golf_gcsethwaugh_240626.jpg
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
Slumping 2B Gleyber Torres benched by Yankees after awful game in Subway Series opener
Commonwealth Games - Birmingham 2022.
Elaine Thompson-Herah to miss Jamaican trials, Paris Olympics
Syndication: Gainesville Sun
Rivals Five-Star: Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oly_gymteamrepreview_240626.jpg
Biles, Malone headline U.S. Gymnastics Trials
oly24_atw100_shacarritrialsfeature.jpg
Relive Richardson’s 100m Trials victory
nbc_golf_gcsethwaugh_240626.jpg
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Iowa’s Jan Jensen hires coach of Division III Washington U. and a Tar Heels’ staffer as assistants

  
Published June 26, 2024 09:58 PM
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen

Jan Jensen speaks to media after being introduced as the new Iowa women’s basketball head coach Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Randi Henderson, the head coach at Division III Washington University, and North Carolina assistant Sean Sullivan have been hired as women’s basketball assistants at Iowa, coach Jan Jensen announced Wednesday.

Henderson was 103-54 with four NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons at the St. Louis school. She also led the Bears to four top-three finishes in the University Athletic Association.

Henderson also was an assistant at Charlotte for two years, head coach at Coe College in Iowa for nine years and head coach at Minnesota-Morris for one year. The Cedar Falls native was a three-year starter for Iowa from 1998-2001.

Sullivan was director of player personnel, development, and recruiting operations at North Carolina for two seasons and was promoted to assistant last season. Sullivan also has worked at Pittsburgh and Penn State. He also will hold the title of general manager with the Hawkeyes.

He was a women’s basketball manager for four years when he attended Iowa and later was the team’s video coordinator.

Henderson and Sullivan filled openings created by the retirements of head coach Lisa Bluder and assistant Jenni Fitzgerald after last season.

Jensen, who had been Bluder’s top assistant for two decades, was named head coach May 14. She took over a program that has reached the NCAA championship game two straight years.

He was a women’s basketball manager for four years when he attended Iowa and later was the team’s video coordinator.

Henderson and Sullivan filled openings created by the retirements of head coach Lisa Bluder and assistant Jenni Fitzgerald after last season.

Jensen, who had been Bluder’s top assistant for two decades, was named head coach May 14. She took over a program that has reached the NCAA championship game two straight years.