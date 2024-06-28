 Skip navigation
Kansas State agrees with women’s hoops coach Jeff Mittie on new 5-year deal through 2028-29 season

  
Published June 28, 2024 12:58 PM
Jeff Mittie

Mar 22, 2024; Manhattan, KS, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jeff Mittie yells at his team during the fourth quarter against the Portland Pilots at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Sewell/Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State and women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie have agreed to a new five-year contract through the 2028-29 season.

Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor announced the deal. The financial terms were not immediately available. Mittie’s previous contract, which was signed in 2022, would have lasted through the 2025-26 season.

Mittie has spent the past 10 seasons with the Wildcats, leading them to the postseason eight times while going 190-135 with four 20-win seasons. His best season may have been this past season, when Kansas State briefly ascended to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and went on to finish 26-8 with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Colorado.

Kansas State returns four starters from that team this coming season, including All-American center Ayoka Lee.

Mittie arrived at Kansas State after spending 13 seasons at Big 12 rival TCU. He also coached at Missouri Western, which he led to the Division II Final Four, and Arkansas State, which he led to the women’s NIT. He is 644-370 overall.