MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal
nbc_pft_rodgerspaycut_230727.jpg
How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: JUL 07 Angels at Dodgers
Los Angeles Angels Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Nick Itkin
Nick Itkin keeps climbing with another fencing worlds medal
nbc_pft_rodgerspaycut_230727.jpg
How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game: Live stream/TV info for Browns vs Jets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaamundievianrnd1_230727.jpg
Highlights: The Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_cyc_tdf_femmesstg5ehl_230727.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

Published July 27, 2023 01:40 PM
Bronny out of ICU, shouldn't be rushed back
July 26, 2023 09:12 AM
Dan Patrick discusses Bronny James' cardiac arrest, encouraging the son of LeBron to take his time returning to the court and athletes to be more careful of potential heart conditions.

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.