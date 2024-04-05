March Madness Final Four Most Oustanding Player Best Bets: Donovan Clingan, Zach Edey

Vaughn Dalzell shares who he took to win the Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award between Purdue’s Zach Edey and UCon’'s Donovan Clingan and Trsiten Newton.

Final Four Most Outstanding Player: Donovan Clingan (+340)

The Final Four has arrived and with UConn (-195) favored to win the National Championship and go back-to-back, the best value bets now surround the Most Outstanding Player Award.

Depending on the market, Zach Edey (+195) or Donovan Clingan (+180) are the favorites, but you can shop around for both and get +300 or better. The winner of this award will be on the winning team in the championship and with my UConn ticket (-105), I am doubling down with a MOP award.

The other likely option for UConn is Tristen Newton (+340) who averages 13.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds over 31.8 minutes per game, but twice in this tournament, he has put up a donut from three for 27.3% (6-of-22).

In four tournament games, Clingan averages 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 steals over 23 minutes per game on 67.5% from the field. He double-doubled versus Northwestern and Illinois with five and eight blocks in those games.

UConn has won by 25, 30, 27, and 39 points in those four games, so he hasn’t even exceeded 27 minutes (Vs Illinois). Clingan has only played 30 or more minutes this year three times and the sophomore posted 22 points, 16 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal against Marquette (Big East Tournament) in the past 30-plus minute outing.

The championship matchup that’s favored to happen is Purdue versus UConn. If you need someone to oppose a 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, the 7-foot-2 280-pound Clingan is the perfect player. Clingan is a Bristol, CT native, so he grew up near Storrs and Hartford, where the Huskies play and this would be the ideal way to cap off his UConn career.

I played Clingan for Most Outstanding Player at +340 odds on FanDuel and expect this to drop to -110 to +110 range after UConn beats Alabama.

Pick: Donovan Clingan to win Most Oustanding Player (1.5u)

CBB Futures In My Pocket:

2u: UConn to win the National Championship (-105)

1.5u: Donovan Clingan to win Most Oustanding Player (+340)

1u: NC State 1H Team Total Over 31.5 (-122)

1u: Alabama 1H Team Total Under 35.5 (-120)

1u: UConn -11.5 (-110)

