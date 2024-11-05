Martinelli’s double-double carries Northwestern in wire-to-wire win over Lehigh, 90-46

EVANSTON, Ill. — Nick Martinelli scored 17 of his 26 points in the first half, grabbed 10 rebounds and led five players in double-figure scoring as Northwestern debuted with a 90-46 rout of Lehigh on Monday night.

The Wildcats were without senior Brooks Barnhizer, who started every game a year ago, due to a lower-body injury.

Northwestern opened the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed. The Wildcats built a 51-15 lead at intermission by shooting 58% in the half and cruised to their 11th win in Chris Collins’ 12 seasons as head coach.

Luke Hunger came off the bench to add 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Jalen Leach had 12 points, five boards and six assists and Ty Berry and K.J. Windham each added 10 points and Windham chipped in six assists.

Northwestern shot 36 of 66 from the field (54.4%), including 9 of 20 from three-point range (45%).

Nasir Whitlock had 11 points and four assists to lead the Mountain Hawks and Tyler Whitney-Sidney added 10 points. Lehigh was held to just 17 of 53 from the field (32%), including just 2 of 17 from distance.