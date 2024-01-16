Michigan snaps 5-game losing streak, beats Ohio State 73-65 in front of the Fab Five

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points, Terrance Williams II added 18 points and Michigan beat Ohio State 73-65 on Monday in front of the Fab Five to snap a five-game losing streak.

All five members of Michigan’s Fab Five attended a basketball game in Ann Arbor for the first time since they played there three-plus decades ago. Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King sat together courtside, while coach Juwan Howard led the Wolverines.

Rose said they were there to support Howard as a person coming off heart surgery and as a coach in a challenging season.

Michigan closed the game on a 13-4 run over the final four minutes. Williams got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines the lead, 63-61, for good with 3:37 left and Dug McDaniel was credited with a basket following a goaltending call on their next possession for a four-point lead.

Nkamhoua made a baseline jumper with 58.1 seconds left for a 69-63 lead and Williams sealed it with a 3-pointer from the corner — just in front Webber and Rose.

McDaniel, who didn’t play on the road against Maryland on Thursday, finished with 15 points for Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten). Nimari Burnett grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

Bruce Thornton scored 19 points for Ohio State (12-5, 2-4). Roddy Gayle Jr. added 12 points and Felix Okpara had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Nkamhoua and Williams combined for 20 of Michigan’s 37 first-half points. Nkamhoua and Williams went 8 of 15 from the field, and the rest of their teammates were just 6 of 19. Ohio State shot just 32% from the field in the first half, going 1 of 14 from 3-point range. Nkamhoua, Williams and McDaniel each made two of Michigan’s seven first-half 3-pointers.

Ohio State took its first lead of the second half with 8:25 remaining when Okpara made a shot in the lane to make it 56-55. Thornton followed with the Buckeyes’ third 3-pointer, in 18 attempts, to cap a 16-0 run. Michigan missed eight straight shots during the run.

Michigan hosts No. 14 Illinois on Thursday. Ohio State, which has lost three straight, returns home to play Penn State on Saturday.