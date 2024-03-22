NCAA Tournament Best Bets: Eight Wagers for Saturday’s Eight Games

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
How to watch Xfinity race at COTA: Start time, TV info and weather
SX 2023 Rd 11 Seattle Jason Anderson high jump.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 11 in Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_horseracing_louisianaderbypostrace_230325.jpg
How to watch, streaming info for Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks on road to 2024 Kentucky Derby

Top Clips

oly_atwhep_hallworldslookback.jpg
Hall revisits competing vs. rival Johnson-Thompson
nbc_dps_ohtaniinterpreterallegations_240322.jpg
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
nbc_pft_lionsreleasesutton_240322.jpg
Lions release Sutton after felony charge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
How to watch Xfinity race at COTA: Start time, TV info and weather
SX 2023 Rd 11 Seattle Jason Anderson high jump.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 11 in Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_horseracing_louisianaderbypostrace_230325.jpg
How to watch, streaming info for Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks on road to 2024 Kentucky Derby

Top Clips

oly_atwhep_hallworldslookback.jpg
Hall revisits competing vs. rival Johnson-Thompson
nbc_dps_ohtaniinterpreterallegations_240322.jpg
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
nbc_pft_lionsreleasesutton_240322.jpg
Lions release Sutton after felony charge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NCAA Tournament Best Bets: Eight Wagers for Saturday’s Eight Games

  
Published March 22, 2024 11:58 AM

The Field of 68 is whittled down to a Sweet 16 by the end of the weekend. Here’s a look at Saturday’s slate of qualifiers with a bet from each.

7-Dayton (+370) vs. 2-Arizona (-485)

Spread: Wildcats -10 | O/U: 149.5

Assuming Dayton has found their game, this Flyers’ team can knock down the three and defend. If they can control the pace, they can stay in this game against the heavily favored Wildcats. Doubtful they win, but DaRon Holmes and Dayton can stay within the number.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right her

5-Gonzaga (-185) vs. 4-Kansas (+154)

Spread: Bulldogs -4 | O/U: 151.5

Gonzaga has not lost a first round NCAA Tournament game since the days of Steph Curry and Davidson. The Bulldogs have now won 15 straight Opening Round tilts. Kansas played well against Samford but looked to be tiring late. Mark Few has done his best coaching this season developing this group. You’ll pay the juice, but take Gonzaga ML.

9-Michigan State (+145) vs. 1-North Carolina (-175)

Spread: Tar Heels -4 | O/U: 140.5

The 9-seed is only a 4-point underdog against a 1? That is a lot of respect for Tom Izzo and Sparty? Michigan State did roll a competent Mississippi State team, but this experienced Carolina team defends and scores. This will be a rock fight early but take UNC and lay the short number.

7-Washington State (+245) vs. 2-Iowa State (-305)

Spread: Cyclones -7 | O/U: 129

That Total looks low as both these teams’ games average roughly 20 points higher. The low number is due to the Cougars’ shooting just 38% in Round 1 combined with Iowa State’s ability to defend. Look at playing the Cyclones’ Total OVER 67.5 (-110).

14-Oakland (+200) vs. 11-North Carolina State (-245)

Spread: Wolfpack -5.5 | O/U: 146

Gotta believe Jack Gohlke will have a Wolfpack defender in his face from the time he gets off the bus tomorrow. Assuming he gets even a few less clean looks at the basket, NC State should be able to work the 2-man game with Burns and Horne to continue this miraculous two-week run from 10-seed in the ACC Tournament to the Sweet 16. Lay the points with the Wolfpack.

7-Texas (+220) vs. 2-Tennessee (-270)

Spread: Volunteers -6.5 | O/U: 146.5

If you like the Vols, look at Zakai Zeigler’s assists and play OVER 5.5 (-150) and Max Abmas OVER 15.5 points (-110). He scores more frequently when Dylan Disu struggles on offense and Disu will be a focal point for the Vols’ defense. Review recent history.

Bet the Edge is your source for the day in sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.

11-Duquesne (+400) vs. 3-Illinois (-535)

Spread: Fighting Illini -10 | O/U: 148

The Dukes are a wonderful story. Coach Dambrot’s squad really defended against BYU. The Cougars did not have anyone as dynamic as Terrence Shannon Jr. With 19 points in the 1st half, Shannon showcased skills from all areas on the offensive and defensive end. Ten is a big number and Duquesne will slow the pace, but Illinois eventually pulls away. Lay the points and take the Fighting Illini.

11-Oregon (+190) vs. 3-Creighton (-230)

Spread: Bluejays -5.5 | O/U: 146

The Ducks are playing their best ball of the season, but the Bluejays are better at both ends than South Carolina. Creighton is experienced which translates into efficient play especially from their guards. They shoot the ball as good as any team in the country. Ryan Kalkbrenner is an elite defender who should be able to contain Oregon’s N’Faly Dante. Take Creighton and lay the points.

Enjoy the Saturday sweats.

Mentions
Oakland Golden Grizzlies
Duquesne Dukes
North Carolina Tar Heels
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Longhorns
Illinois Fighting Illini
Iowa State Cyclones
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Arizona Wildcats
Kansas Jayhawks