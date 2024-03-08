Nebraska women advance past Purdue 64-56 in Big Ten Tournament despite 7 3s from freshman Swanson

MINNEAPOLIS — Jaz Shelley had 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds to lead fifth-seeded Nebraska to a 64-56 win over 12th-seeded Purdue in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

The Cornhuskers (20-10) will take on fourth-seeded Michigan State in Friday’s quarterfinals. Nebraska won 80-74 at Michigan State on Dec. 9.

Shelley was 6-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers for Nebraska, which got 15 points from Callin Hake, nine in the fourth quarter. Alexis Markowski added 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Nebraska’s third win over Purdue this season.

Sophie Swanson scored a career-high 25 points with seven 3-pointers on nine attempts from the arc, including five in the final quarter. Her seven 3s tied a Purdue freshman record. Abbey Ellis added 11 points and Jeanae Terry grabbed 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers (13-18).

Swanson hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and tie the game then Nebraska went on a 19-3 run for its largest lead of 16 with four minutes left. Consecutive 3s by Swanson got the Boilermakers within eight and her final 3 with 17 seconds left made it 62-56 before Hake sank two free throws.

Purdue led 12-7 after one quarter but was tied 25-all at halftime on Shelley’s 3 with three seconds remaining. Nebraska led by as many as nine in the third quarter before a 6-0 Purdue run to end the quarter capped by a Swanson 3 cut the lead to 40-37.