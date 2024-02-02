 Skip navigation
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection

  
Published February 2, 2024 04:40 PM

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Northwestern coach Chris Collins was handed a $5,000 fine and public reprimand from the Big Ten on Friday for violating the league’s sportsmanship policy at the end of the Wildcats’ overtime loss to No. 2 Purdue.

The Big Ten handed out the punishment while noting the league “expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship.” The Big Ten said those fundamental elements include “integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.”

Collins was ejected with 1.7 seconds remaining in Purdue’s 105-96 victory on Wednesday night. The ejection came after he walked onto the court and yelled at an official with the ball still in play. A Northwestern player restrained Collins and led him to the bench.

Collins then congratulated Purdue coach Matt Painter and center Zach Edey before heading toward the locker room while gesturing Purdue’s fans to boo him louder.

Purdue attempted 46 free throws, while Northwestern had only eight.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a disparity like that in a Big Ten game,” Collins said. “I mean, I feel like we were aggressive, too. But (Northwestern’s) Boo (Buie) doesn’t shoot a free throw in the game? It’s kind of crazy, but that’s how the game is called.”