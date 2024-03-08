 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams loses at Indian Wells in her first match since the US Open. Naomi Osaka advances
Nebraska v Ohio State
Nebraska women advance past Purdue 64-56 in Big Ten Tournament despite 7 3s from freshman Swanson
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel come back with Tyr Pro Series wins

Top Clips

nbc_draft_ranksv3_240307.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Dressel takes home 100m butterfly win in Westmont
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams loses at Indian Wells in her first match since the US Open. Naomi Osaka advances
Nebraska v Ohio State
Nebraska women advance past Purdue 64-56 in Big Ten Tournament despite 7 3s from freshman Swanson
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 2
Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel come back with Tyr Pro Series wins

Top Clips

nbc_draft_ranksv3_240307.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft QB rankings
oly_swm100bu_proswimseries_240307.jpg
Dressel takes home 100m butterfly win in Westmont
nbc_golf_roryrd1ranalysis_240307.jpg
McIlroy ‘did not have the answer’ at API Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Penn State women beat Wisconsin 80-56 to advance to Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

  
Published March 7, 2024 10:54 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ashley Owusu and Makenna Marisa combined for 22 first-half points when seventh-seeded Penn State built a big lead it rode to an 80-56 win over 10th-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Owusu scored 12 of 13 points in the first half and Marisa all 10 of hers when the Lady Lions took a 16-point halftime lead that helped propel them into the second round against second-seeded and No. 3-ranked Iowa in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Kylie Lavelle scored 14 points and Leilani Kapinus 10 for Penn State (19-11).

Serah Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for her 16th straight double-double, passing Megan Gustafson’s Big Ten record set with Iowa during the 2018-19 season. Ronnie Porter scored 15 points for the Badgers (13-16).

While Williams reached a double-double, the Lady Lions smothered her inside. The sophomore forward, who averages over 18 points and 11 rebounds, had 31 points and 15 boards in a 69-64 regular-season win over Penn State. Thursday she was held to just eight shot attempts and had just two points at halftime.

The Badgers were outscored 44-16 in the paint and couldn’t make up the difference outside. They were 6 of 26 from the arc.

Penn State never trailed, leading by 12 after one quarter and 45-29 at halftime. The Lions shot 61% in the first half and outrebounded the Badgers 20-8 and outscored them 24-8 in the paint. The Lions led by as many as 26 midway through the fourth quarter.