South Carolina’s Staley says Watkins remains suspended as her charges play out

  
Published September 24, 2024 01:36 PM
Ashlyn Watkins

Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) dribbles the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Blaze/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said nothing has changed with the status of suspended forward Ashlyn Watkins and she’s unsure when or if her player would be available for the season.

Watkins is a 6-foot-3 junior from Columbia who was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with first-degree assault and battery and kidnapping.

“Nothing’s moved yet,” Staley said a day after her team started fall practice. “We’re not going to move until her situation’s settled down a little bit. It’s out of her control. It’s out of our control.”

Watkins has been suspended from the team since the incident and was not part of the group that visited the White House.

Watkins averaged 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds and led the Gamecocks with 91 blocks as the team finished 38-0 to win its third national championship and second in three seasons.

Watkins is expected to take over down low for last year’s leading scorer, 6-7 Kamilla Cardoso, who is now in the WNBA. Watkins is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25, less than two weeks before the Gamecocks open the season on Nov. 4 against Michigan in Las Vegas.

Staley said Watkins was doing well despite not working out with the team.

“Yeah, she’s great.” the coach said.