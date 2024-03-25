The Sweet 16: How to watch, odds, and Questions

After a First Round highlighted by a handful of upsets, the NCAA Tournament saw the favorites dominate Round 2. As a result, all the top two seeds remain along with a couple threes and fours.

Here is a look at the matchups in the Sweet 16 including tip times, networks, and a couple questions whose answers will subsequently determine which teams will be elite.

6-Clemson (+245) vs 2-Arizona (-305)

Spread: Wildcats -7 | O/U: 152

Tip-Off: Thursday, March 28 @ 7:09P ET on CBS

Can this Tigers’ team which has won at Chapel Hill and at Bama control tempo and slow the 13th most efficient offense in the nation?

Can Arizona (#2 rebounding in the nation) continue to dominate the glass and get out on the break?

5-San Diego State (+475) vs. 1-UCONN (-650)

Spread: Huskies -10.5 | O/U: 136.5

Tip-Off: Thursday, March 28 @ 7:39P ET on TBS

Can you name a weakness on this UCONN squad? Take your time. We have until Thursday.

Do the Aztecs look to slow Donovan Clingan or Tristen Newton? Doubtful they can do both, but they must do at least one.

4-Alabama (+154) vs. 1-North Carolina (-185)

Spread: Tar Heels -4 | O/U: 173.5

Tip-Off: Thursday, March 28 @ 9:50P ET on CBS

Does RJ Davis (UNC) or Mark Sears (Bama) control play?

Can the Tar Heels outhustle and outmuscle the Tide the way they did Sparty?

3-Illinois (+110) vs. 2-Iowa State (-130)

Spread: Cyclones -2 | O/U: 146.5

Tip-Off: Thursday, March 28 @ 10:09P ET on TBS

Can Iowa State’s #1 defense slow down Illinois and the nation’s #1 offense (according to KenPom)?

If Illinois and their 143rd-ranked defense (total efficiency) holds the Cyclones to 74 points (ISU’s average over their last 5 games), will that be enough?

11-North Carolina State (+230) vs. 2-Marquette (-285)

Spread: Golden Eagles -6.5 | O/U: 150

Tip-Off: Friday, March 29 @ 7:09P ET on CBS

Can DJ Horne and the Wolfpack contain or even slow down Tyler Kolek (21pts, 11 assists vs. Colorado)?

Conversely, can a Marquette team (ranked 292nd nationally in rebounding) keep Burns and Diarra from controlling the boards and cashing in on subsequent short bunnies?

5-Gonzaga (+185) vs. 1-Purdue (-225)

Spread: Boilermakers -5 | O/U: 154.5

Tip-Off: Friday, March 29 @ 7:39P ET on TBS

Can Purdue knock off the Zags if Braden Smith scores just five points as he did Sunday against Utah State?

Can Gonzaga (ranked 41st in rebounding) outboard or at least hold their own on the glass against Zach Edey and Purdue (ranked 6th nationally)?

4-Duke (+154) vs. 1-Houston (-185)

Spread: Cougars -4 | O/U: 134

Tip-Off: Friday, March 29 @ 9:40P ET on CBS

Was the Duke squad we saw blast James Madison the beginning of something or an aberration?

Last time the Blue Devils faced a team that physically challenged them (I refer you to either Carolina tilt), they turtled. How will they respond to the definition of an intense, in-your-face Houston squad?

3-Creighton (+130) vs. 2-Tennessee (-155)

Spread: Volunteers -3 | O/U: 143.5

Tip-Off: Friday, March 29 @ 10:20P ET on TBS

Can either of these teams rebound from horrible shooting performances in the Round of 32?

Creighton thrives shooting from beyond the arc but Tennessee blankets three-point shooters. Who wins that match-up?

There are undoubtedly far more questions, but we will leave those for another time.

Enjoy pondering your bets for the Sweet 16. We shall return later in the week with plays from each of the eight games.