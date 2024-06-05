 Skip navigation
Stars' Pavelski not planning to play any more after 1,533 games over 18 NHL seasons
Stars’ Pavelski not planning to play any more after 1,533 games over 18 NHL seasons
Carlos Alcaraz
Betting the French Open Semifinals
Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications and this year at Pinehurst No. 2

Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Stars’ Pavelski not planning to play any more after 1,533 games over 18 NHL seasons
Carlos Alcaraz
Betting the French Open Semifinals
Golfer Arnold Palmer Accepting US Open Trophy
U.S. Open 101: History, qualifications and this year at Pinehurst No. 2

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
UConn gives Auriemma a five-year contract extension, valued at $18.7 million

  
Published June 4, 2024 11:12 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma looks on in the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

STORRS, Conn. — It looks like Geno Auriemma isn’t retiring anytime soon as UConn announced a five-year extension for its women’s basketball coach on Tuesday.

Auriemma’s contract extension, which runs through 2029, is valued at $18.7 million over the five-year term and includes the opportunity to earn additional compensation in the form of performance-based incentives.

Auriemma will enter his 40th season at the school next year and he currently ranks second in Division I college basketball history with 1,213 career wins. He’s won 11 national championships which is the most ever.

“I’d like to thank David Benedict, Radenka Maric and the University of Connecticut leadership for their trust in me and their commitment to the women’s basketball program,” said Auriemma, who turned 70 in March. “I still find it hard to believe that I’ve been at UConn for over half my life. I feel like there’s so much more that can be done, and will be done, and I’m excited to be the one to do it with my staff and my team. I’m probably as excited about these next few years as I’ve ever been over the last 40.”

He will receive a base salary of $400,000 per year and an additional compensation for speaking, consulting and media obligations of $2.94 million for the 2024-25 season, which increases by $200,000 each year through the contract.

Auriemma has been the AP Coach of the Year nine times and has reached 23 Final Fours. He’s coached six teams to undefeated seasons.