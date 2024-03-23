What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more

The men’s NCAA basketball tournament is always good for a thrill ride, and the 2024 edition hasn’t disappointed.

The opening Round of 64, which took place Thursday and Friday, had everything someone could want from the first two days of March Madness. There were shocking upsets, such as 14-seeded Oakland’s toppling of 3-seeded Kentucky behind 32 points on 10 3-pointers from Jack Gohlke. There were moments of complete chaos, such as No. 4 seed Auburn’s parade of missed opportunities in a loss to No. 13 Yale. And there were big-time clutch plays, such as K.J. Simpson’s game-winner in the final seconds to lift 10-seed Colorado over 7-seed Florida.

The madness promises to continue over the weekend. As the field condenses, only the teams playing the best basketball survive, and that means more tight finishes and highlight moments.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Saturday, March 23rd (Round of 32)

(2) Arizona vs. 7 (Dayton) — 12:45 p.m. on CBS

(4) Kansas vs. (5) Gonzaga — 3:15 p.m. on CBS

(1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State — 5:45 p.m. on CBS

(2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington States — 6:10 p.m. on TNT

(11) North Carolina State vs. (14) Oakland — 7:10 p.m. on TBS

(2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas — 8:00 p.m. on CBS

(3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne — 8:40 p.m. on TNT

(3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon — 9:40 p.m. on TBS

Remaining March Madness Schedule

Sunday, March 24th — Round of 32

Thursday, March 28th — Sweet 16

Friday, March 29th — Sweet 16

Saturday, March 30th — Elite Eight

Sunday, March 31st — Elite Eight

Saturday, April 6th — Final Four

Monday, April 8th — National Championship Game

First Four — Scores and Results

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

(16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

Round of 64 Scores

Thursday

(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51

(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67

(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60

(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65

(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62

(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69

(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73

(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60

(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44

(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76

(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65

(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65

(2) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter’s 49

(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67

(4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89

(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61

Friday

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67

(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69

(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56

(1) UConn 91, (16) Stetson 52

(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76

(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100

(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 83

(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47

(1) Purdue 86, (16) Grambling State 50

(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96

(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46

(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61

(8) Utah State 88, (9) Utah State 72

(12) Grand Canyon 75, (5) Saint Mary’s 66