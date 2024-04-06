What March Madness games are on today? Time, TV channel, live stream, scores for Men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four games

The March Madness excitement continues today with the men’s Final Four games. First, at 6:09 ET, Zach Edey and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers take on the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack, then, at 8:49 PM it’s the No. 1 UConn Huskies vs the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide. See below for the full tournament schedule, scores, and additional information on how to watch each game.

What Men’s March Madness games are on today?

All times listed are Eastern Time.

Saturday, April 6 (Final Four)

(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State - 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS/TNT/tru TV

(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama - 8:49 p.m. ET on TBS/TNT/tru TV

N.C. State and its 2 DJs headed to 1st Final Four since 1983 after 76-64 win over Duke The Wolfpack enter the Final Four on a nine-game winning streak, which began with five ACC Tournament wins just to get into the March Madness field.

Elite Eight Scores

Saturday

(1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52

(4) Alabama 89, (6) Clemson 82

Sunday

(1) Purdue 72, (2) Tennessee 66

(11) NC State 76, (4) Duke 64

Sweet Sixteen Scores

Thursday

(6) Clemson 77, (2) Arizona 72

(1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52

(4) Alabama 89, (1) North Carolina 87

(3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69

Friday

(11) NC State 66, (2) Marquette 58

(1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68

(4) Duke 54, (1) Houston 51

(2) Tennessee 82, (3) Creighton 75

Remaining March Madness Schedule

Saturday, April 6th — Final Four

Monday, April 8th — National Championship Game

First Four — Scores and Results

(16) Wagner 71, (16) Howard 68

(10) Colorado State 67, (10) Virginia 42

(16) Grambling 88, (16) Montana State 81

(10) Colorado 60, (10) Boise State 53

Round of 64 Scores

Thursday

(9) Michigan State 69, (8) Mississippi State 51

(11) Duquesne 71, (6) BYU 67

(3) Creighton 77, (14) Akron 60

(2) Arizona 85, (15) Long Beach State 65

(1) North Carolina 90, (16) Wagner 62

(3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69

(11) Oregon 87, (6) South Carolina 73

(7) Dayton 63, (10) Nevada 60

(7) Texas 56, (10) Colorado State 44

(14) Oakland 80, (3) Kentucky 76

(5) Gonzaga 86, (12) McNeese 65

(2) Iowa State 82, (15) South Dakota State 65

(2) Tennessee 83, (15) Saint Peter’s 49

(11) NC State 80, (6) Texas Tech 67

(4) Kansas 93, (13) Samford 89

(7) Washington State 66, (10) Drake 61

Friday

(9) Northwestern 77, (8) Florida Atlantic 65

(3) Baylor 92, (14) Colgate 67

(5) San Diego State 69, (12) UAB 65

(2) Marquette 87, (15) Western Kentucky 69

(6) Clemson 77, (11) New Mexico 56

(1) UConn 91, (16) Stetson 52

(13) Yale 78, (4) Auburn 76

(10) Colorado 102, (7) Florida 100

(9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 83

(4) Duke 64, (13) Vermont 47

(1) Purdue 86, (16) Grambling State 50

(4) Alabama 109, (13) Charleston 96

(1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46

(12) James Madison 72, (5) Wisconsin 61

(12) Grand Canyon 75, (5) Saint Mary’s 66

Round of 32 Scores

Saturday

(2) Arizona 78, (7) Dayton 68

(5) Gonzaga 89, (4) Kansas 68

(1) North Carolina 85, (9) Michigan State 69

(2) Iowa State 67, (7) Washington State 56

(11) North Carolina State, (14) Oakland 73

(2) Tennessee 62, (7) Texas 58

(3) Illinois 89, (11) Duquesne 63

(3) Creighton, (11) Oregon 73

Sunday

(2) Marquette 81, (10) Colorado 77

(1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 67

(4) Duke 93, (12) James Madison 55

(6) Clemson 72, (3) Baylor 64

(4) Alabama 72, (12) Grand Canyon 61

(1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58

(1) Houston 100, (9) Texas A&M 95 (OT)

(5) San Diego State 85, (13) Yale 57

