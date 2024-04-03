NCAA Final Four: Betting Lines and Totals

The men’s Final Four features historic runs from each of the four schools involved. Danny Hurley and UCONN are looking to be the first school to repeat as NCAA Champions since Florida in 2007. Alabama is in the Final Four for the first time is the school’s history. DJ Horn Jr. and the NC State Wolfpack are looking to pull off the unthinkable as an 11-seed. Zach Edey and Purdue are on a redemption tour following last year’s loss in the opening round of the tournament.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 @ 6P on TBS

Site: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

11-NC State (+350) vs. 1-Purdue (-450)

Spread: Boilermakers -9.5 | O/U: 145.5

Zach Edey has been impossible to stop this tournament averaging nearly 30 points and 16 rebounds per game. Add the most efficient 3pt. shooting team in the nation to the equation and it is easy to see how Purdue has gotten to this point. The Wolfpack of NC State are a wonderful story but how can they stop Edey? Can they draw him away from the basket? Maybe. Can DJ Burns get him in foul trouble? Maybe. Can NC State knock off the tournament’s #2 overall seed? Doubtful at best because it is highly unlikely they can do much to stop Edey. Burns may weigh enough but is not tall enough. Mohamed Diarra is tall enough but does not weigh nearly enough. One of Edey’s true talents is his ability to find the open man when he is doubled and one of Purdue’s additional strengths is their ability to knock down the 3-ball (40.8% for the season). Consider Purdue’s Team Total OVER as it should be set around 78.5.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 @ 8:49P ET on TBS

Site: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ

4-Alabama (+525) vs. 1-UCONN (-750)

Spread: Huskies -11.5 | O/U: 160.5

Danny Hurley’s crew has blown out every opponent they have faced in the tournament. UCONN has covered the spread with ease every time they have stepped on the court. Surprisingly, they have done so without hitting their stride from deep. Every other aspect of their game seems to be peaking but not the 3-pointer. Most recently, the Huskies were a dreadful 3-17 (17.6%) from downtown in the Elite Eight against Illinois. Alabama, conversely, went 16-36 (44.4%) from deep against Clemson. Frankly, those numbers – attempts and percentage - need to improve if they are to run with the defending champs. We are not expecting that, however. We have ridden with the Huskies’ last three games and cashed every time laying the points at halftime and for the full game.

We shall return later this week with a handful of Zach Edey and other prop bets once player markets and team totals are released.