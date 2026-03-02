 Skip navigation
USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara abruptly out of the program with no explanation

  
Published March 1, 2026 07:17 PM

LOS ANGELES — Nearly a year after helping Auburn reach the Final Four, Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer a member of Southern California’s basketball program, the team said Sunday.

He was the second-leading scorer while starting 22 of 26 games for the struggling Trojans this season, including a 14-point effort in an 82-67 loss to No. 12 Nebraska on Saturday. Baker-Mazara played 16 of his 19 minutes in the first half. He went down hard on the baseline and left for good three minutes into the second half.

No reason or details were provided in USC’s brief statement issued through team spokesperson Kristen Keller.

“We have nothing additional to add at this time,” Keller said in a text message to The Associated Press.

After Saturday’s game, second-year coach Eric Musselman was asked about Baker-Mazara’s potential injury and his future status.

“He said he couldn’t go,” Musselman said, adding that he had not spoken to a trainer about the player’s health.

Baker-Mazara took a seat on the baseline, adjacent to USC’s bench. Injured teammate Rodney Rice sat at the end, closest to the bench, and a young woman sat between Rice and Baker-Mazara, with the three of them chatting throughout the second half.

Asked if it was customary for Baker-Mazara to be sitting next to fans, Musselman said it was because of a shortage of chairs on the bench.

Baker-Mazara, a 26-year-old graduate student from the Dominican Republic, was MVP of the Maui Invitational, won by the Trojans in November.

USC was Baker-Mazara’s fifth school. He began his college career at Duquesne before transferring to San Diego State for his second season when he earned Mountain West Conference sixth man of the year honors.

He went from there to Northwest Florida State College for one season and transferred to Auburn for two seasons. He left Auburn to join USC for his final collegiate season.

The Trojans (18-11, 7-11 Big Ten) have lost five in a row heading into the final week of the regular season. They play Wednesday at Washington and host crosstown rival UCLA on March 7 before the Big Ten Tournament begins on March 10.