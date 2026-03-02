 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Cambridge scores 33 to lift No. 13 Ohio State women over No. 15 Michigan State, 87-68
Jordan Anthony
Jordan Anthony earns U.S. 60m title, championship belt from Noah Lyles
North Carolina v Duke
Aarnisalo, Harris help No. 21 UNC beat No. 12 Duke 74-69 in rivalry rematch

Top Clips

seton_hall_3_1.jpg
Highlights: Bulldogs win third in a row in upset
new_mpx.jpg
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
nbc_pl_matchweek28allgoals_260301.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Cambridge scores 33 to lift No. 13 Ohio State women over No. 15 Michigan State, 87-68
Jordan Anthony
Jordan Anthony earns U.S. 60m title, championship belt from Noah Lyles
North Carolina v Duke
Aarnisalo, Harris help No. 21 UNC beat No. 12 Duke 74-69 in rivalry rematch

Top Clips

seton_hall_3_1.jpg
Highlights: Bulldogs win third in a row in upset
new_mpx.jpg
Villanova, Dillon primed for NCAA tournament run
nbc_pl_matchweek28allgoals_260301.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jaxon Kohler, Jeremy Fears each score 21 points to help No. 13 Michigan St. top Indiana 71-64

  
Published March 1, 2026 07:14 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jaxon Kohler scored a season-high 21 points and Jeremy Fears Jr. added 21 points and nine assists to lead No. 13 Michigan State past Indiana 77-64 on Sunday.

Kur Tang finished with a career-high 18 points, making 6 of 8 from 3-point range — half of the Spartans’ 12 3s. Kohler also grabbed 13 rebounds, his 12th double-double of the season as the Michigan State (24-5, 14-4 Big Ten) won its fourth straight.

The Spartans never trailed in winning at Assembly Hall for just the second time in six trips to complete a road sweep this week. They also won at No. 8 Purdue 76-74 on Thursday. It was coach Tom Izzo’s first trip to Bloomington since he broke the league record for conference wins in February 2025, breaking the mark held by former Hoosiers coach Bob Knight.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Indiana (17-12, 8-10) from a fourth consecutive loss. Tucker DeVries finished with 20 points and six rebounds, while Sam Alexis added eight points in a game Indiana’s bench players were shut out.

Michigan State used a hot start to take a 14-5 lead, then relied on its long-range flurry to thwart the Hoosiers from mounting serious challenge. The Spartans extended the margin to 39-26 on Teng’s fourth 3 of the game late in the first half.

Indiana managed to cut the halftime deficit to 45-37, then quickly fell into a 52-41 hole early in the second half. The Hoosiers got as close as 54-48 with 13:41 to play, but Teng answered with another 3 and the Spartans went on a 10-3 spurt to rebuild a 67-55 lead.

The Hoosiers never fully recovered.

Up next

Michigan State: Hosts Rutgers in its home finale Thursday.

Indiana: Closes out its home schedule Wednesday against Minnesota.