Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

The All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the prestigious All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award. Jeremiah Smith (Hollywood, FL/ Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory) was named the winner of the award which is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

According to 247Sports, Smith is a five-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in the nation. During his senior season recorded 88 receptions for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns. He led his school to their third consecutive football state championship title. Smith will play football at Ohio State University next fall.

Past winners of the award include Adrian Peterson, Trevor Lawrence, and Bryce Young.

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 237 Pro Bowl selections; 18 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).