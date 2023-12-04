Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released December 6

The 2024 All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, December 6 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring eleven All-Americans in the sixth installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, presented by Gatorade, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, airing on December 6, will honor the following players:

Four-star offensive lineman, Isendre Ahfua from O’Dea H.S. (WA)

from O’Dea H.S. (WA) Four-star running back, Jason Brown from O’Dea H.S. (WA)

from O’Dea H.S. (WA) Four-star defensive lineman, University of Georgia commit, Justin Greene from Mountain View H.S. (GA)

from Mountain View H.S. (GA) TCU commit, Kyle Lemmermann from Carroll Senior H.S. (TX)

from Carroll Senior H.S. (TX) Five-star defensive lineman, University of Florida commit, LJ McCray from Mainland H.S. (FL)

from Mainland H.S. (FL) Four-star defensive back, Zavier Mincey from Mainland H.S. (FL)

from Mainland H.S. (FL) Four-star linebacker, Ohio State University commit, Payton Pierce from Lovejoy H.S. (TX)

from Lovejoy H.S. (TX) Four-star wide receiver, University of Oklahoma commit, Zion Ragins from Jones County H.S. (GA)

from Jones County H.S. (GA) Four-star linebacker, Auburn University commit, Demarcus Riddick from Chilton County H.S. (AL)

from Chilton County H.S. (AL) Four-star wide receiver, University of Georgia commit, Nitro Tuggle from NorthWood H.S. (IN)

from NorthWood H.S. (IN) Four-star offensive lineman, University of Tennessee commit, Bennett Warren from Fort Bend Christian Academy (TX)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).