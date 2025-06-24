Navy All-American Bowe Bentley Selects Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners have successfully landed one of the top quarterbacks in the country. 2026 Navy All-American Bowe Bentley from Celina High School in Texas has committed to the Sooners. According to 247Sports, Bentley is the No. 78 overall player in the nation and a four-star prospect.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the Navy All-American Bowl jersey each year. The 2026 Navy All-American Bowl from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

About the All-American Bowl

