 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott removed from NLDS roster after undergoing surgical procedure
Luke Wafle.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor The Hun School of Princeton Defensive Lineman Luke Wafle
Ryan Miret.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Miami Southridge Senior High School Offensive Lineman Ryan Miret

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lebronout_251009.jpg
Doncic softens blow of LeBron’s absence for Lakers
wmidam_raw.jpg
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_kftchamp_251009.jpg
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott removed from NLDS roster after undergoing surgical procedure
Luke Wafle.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor The Hun School of Princeton Defensive Lineman Luke Wafle
Ryan Miret.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Miami Southridge Senior High School Offensive Lineman Ryan Miret

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lebronout_251009.jpg
Doncic softens blow of LeBron’s absence for Lakers
wmidam_raw.jpg
HLs: 2025 Women’s Mid-Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_kftchamp_251009.jpg
HLs: Korn Ferry Tour Championship 2025, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Archbishop Hoban High School Offensive Lineman Sam Greer

Published October 9, 2025 07:29 PM
Sam Greer.png

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, on October 10th to recognize Sam Greer as a 2026 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, on October 10th to recognize Sam Greer as a 2026 Navy All-American. Archbishop Hoban High School will honor Greer before classmates, teammates, family, and friends prior to kickoff of high school’s football game.

Greer will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Sam Greer to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Archbishop Hoban High School
One Holy Cross Blvd
Akron, OH 44306

When: October 10, 2025

Event Start Time: 6:40 PM

About the All-American Bowl
As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).