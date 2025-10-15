 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Thomas.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Bergen Catholic High School Defensive Back Jordan Thomas
Valdin Sone.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Blue Ridge School Defensive Lineman Valdin Sone
Peter Bourque.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Tabor Academy Quarterback Peter Bourque

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_lemon_251015.jpg
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC
nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Thomas.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Bergen Catholic High School Defensive Back Jordan Thomas
Valdin Sone.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Blue Ridge School Defensive Lineman Valdin Sone
Peter Bourque.png
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Tabor Academy Quarterback Peter Bourque

Top Clips

sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_lemon_251015.jpg
How Lemon has been a ‘superstar playmaker’ for USC
nbc_roto_djmoore_251015.jpg
Moore injury could lead to more targets for Burden
nbc_roto_rashee_251015.jpg
Rice could have ‘WR1 fantasy value going forward’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Tabor Academy Defensive Lineman Carter Gooden

Published October 15, 2025 05:21 PM
Carter Gooden.png

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, on October 17th to recognize Carter Gooden as a 2026 Navy All-American.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Road to the Dome tour will visit Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, on October 17th to recognize Carter Gooden as a 2026 Navy All-American. Tabor Academy will honor Gooden before classmates, teammates, family, and friends prior to kickoff of high school’s football game.

Gooden will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Road to the Dome Event Details:

What:

Carter Gooden to be officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American and presented with his honorary Navy All-American jersey.

Where: Tabor Academy
232 Front Street
Marion, MA 02738

When: October 17, 2025

Event Start Time: 6:15 PM

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame Football, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).