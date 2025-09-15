 Skip navigation
Quarterback Ryder Lyons Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Published September 15, 2025 01:38 AM
Ryder Lyons.jpg

Quarterback Ryder Lyons (Folsom, California/ Folsom High School) was officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American by America’s Navy and NBC Sports representatives during a live jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour.

Navy All-American Bowl

Quarterback Ryder Lyons (Folsom, California/ Folsom High School) was officially honored as a 2026 Navy All-American by America’s Navy and NBC Sports representatives during a live jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome tour.

Lyons will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 10, 2026, live on NBC and Peacock, which marks the twenty-sixth anniversary of the event.

The nationwide Road to the Dome tour will honor 100 Navy All-Americans with live and virtual jersey presentations. The series will be released weekly through social platforms across NBC Sports.

Lyons was selected by the Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee, comprised of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports, and NXGN. Navy All-Americans are eligible for the Navy All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, Defensive Player of the Year Award, Navy All-American Bowl Man of the Year, and Navy All-American Bowl Game MVP Award.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 631 draft picks; 103 Super Bowl champions; 274 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).