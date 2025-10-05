2025 College Football Rankings Week 7 Top 25: New No.1! UCLA downs PSU, Texas, Vandy drop, FSU Out! Cincy In!

Down goes Penn State! The world was shocked when Penn State was upset at UCLA, and that wasn’t the only game that shook up the standings. Texas lost to Florida in The Swamp, while Alabama extracted revenge on Vanderbilt to keep their spot in my top five.

I have a new top three, and a new number one! Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & team props for every matchup this week on the College Football schedule!

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Ohio State (-16.5) at Illinois

Last Game: 42-3 win vs Minnesota

The Ferrari’s were burning rubber in The Horsehoe! Carnell Tate had a career-high nine receptions, 183 yards, and a touchdown alongside Jeremiah Smith‘s 67 yards on seven receptions and two scores. Ohio State’s defense limited Minnesota to 1-of-12 on third and fourth downs, plus 2.7 yards per rush and 3.6 yards per completion.

The Buckeyes continually prove they have the best defense in the country and after Penn State’s loss to UCLA, Oregon’s win at Penn State isn’t as attractive, so the Buckeyes move from No. 2 to No. 1 for me.

2. Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 28-22 win at Florida State

The 28-22 score between Miami and Florida State is no inclination of how much of a beat down that was in favor of the Hurricanes. Miami held a 28-3 lead entering the fourth quarter and the game as never in doubt for the Hurricanes once they took a 14-6 lead.

Following a bye week, Miami has back-to-back home games versus Louisville and Stanford before leaving the state for the first time at SMU.

3. Oregon Ducks (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Oregon (-10) at Indiana

Last Game: Bye Week

Oregon was a on a bye and was likely one of the teams not thrilled to see Penn State lost at UCLA. The loss hampered an impressive win at Penn State for Oregon, but there’s still no doubts this a top-five team in the country.

Arguably Oregon’s biggest test until a Big 10 championship game is this upcoming week versus ranked Indiana. After that, the Ducks have six straight unranked opponents on deck.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Alabama (-5.5) at Missouri

Last Game: 30-14 win vs Vanderbilt

Alabama extracted its revenge on Vanderbilt with a 30-14 win at home and threw an exclamation point on the end via a 20-yard Jam Miller touchdown with 17 seconds remaining.

A week after being held scoreless in the second-half versus Georgia, Alabama turned around and held Vanderbilt scoreless (16-0 2H). Ty Simpson had another terrific outing (23/31, 340 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) and Ryan Williams scored again (6 rec, 98 yards) as the Tide’s passing game is clicking.

5. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12:45 PM ET — Washington State at Ole Miss (TBD)

Last Game: Bye Week

Ole Miss returns home off a bye week versus Washington State. Following that outing, the Rebels have back-to-back road games at Georgia and Oklahoma.

The Rebels offense has been sensational with Trinidad Chambliss under center combining for 300-plus passing yards in three games. The Cougars allowed big games to North Texas and Washington’s quarterbacks, so I expect another big outing for one of the Heisman sleepers.

6. Texas A&M Aggies (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Florida at Texas A&M (-7.5)

Last Game: 31-9 win versus Mississippi State

Texas A&M was in survival mode in the first half against Mississippi State as they went into the locker room with a 7-3 lead. The Aggies put together five scoring drives after two consecutive punts to open the second half.

The final home game of this three-game home stand comes against Florida, who is coming off a big upset home win versus Texas. After this contest, Texas A&M goes on the road for three straight at Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Kansas at Texas Tech (- )

Last Game: 35-11 win at Houston

The Red Raiders defense saw two quarterbacks on Saturday and was dominant against both. Texas Tech forced three turnovers, held Houston to 3.4 yards per carry and shutout the Cougars in the second half.

Beheren Morton tossed 345 yards on 28-of-40 and one touchdown in his return from injury. The Red Raiders alternate home and road games over the next four weeks, but face some soft passes defenses.

8. Georgia Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Georgia (-4.5) at Auburn

Last Game: 35-14 win vs Kentucky

Georgia bounced back in a big way against Kentucky for homecoming and go to Auburn next. The Wildcats averaged 2.0 yards per carry and turned the ball over twice. The Bulldogs face five straight SEC opponents and could end up favored in all five.

9. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech (TBD)

Last Game: Bye Week

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a much-needed bye week following a 17-point comeback win versus Wake Forest. Georgia Tech will likely be favored in the remaining six ACC games until the regular season finale versus Georgia on a neutral field.

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — NC State at Notre Dame (-21.5)

Last Game: 28-7 win versus Boise State

I don’t think it’s an argument at this point whether or not Notre Dame is a top 10 team. The Irish’s 28 points against Boise State was only half of what they scored each of the last two weeks, but four interceptions, 2.9 yards per carry, and seven points allowed was the best defensive effort of the season.

11. Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Oklahoma vs Texas (-3)

Last Game: 44-0 win vs Kent State

Without John Mateer, Oklahoma shutout Kent State 44-0 for the first shutout since 2023. The Sooners now play the red river rivalry against a Texas Longhorns team that is desperate. Texas won last year 34-3.

12. Michigan Wolverines (4-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Michigan at USC (-2.5)

Last Game: 24-10 win vs Wisconsin

Michigan’s defense was superb against Wisconsin with one touchdown allowed, 2.7 yards per rush permitted, and an interception. The Wolverines out-gained the Badgers 445 to 252 in total yards and ran for 175 yards themselves against a stellar Wisconsin rush defense.

13. Missouri Tigers (5-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Alabama (-5.5) at Missouri

Last Game: Bye Week

Missouri comes off a bye to host Alabama in attempt to stay undefeated. The Tigers have the extra prep time and face a Tide team off back-to-back physical games against Georgia and Vanderbilt.

In the last road game, Alabama failed to score a point in the second half (At Georgia). Missouri has allowed 22 total second-half points in five games so far.

14. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:15 PM ET — Arkansas at Tennessee (-13.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

Tennessee and Arkansas are both coming off bye weeks with the Vols listed as two touchdown favorites. The Razorbacks were smacked 56-13 by Notre Dame in the last game, while Tennessee survived Mississippi State in OT (41-34).

15. LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET — South Carolina at LSU (-10)

Last Game: Bye Week

LSU is coming off a bye week and after playing at home to South Carolina this weekend, the Tigers have three straight ranked opponents (or two of three). The Tigers’ season-high for points against a P4 opponent is 20, so it will be interesting what Garrett Nussmeier and this offense has cooked up with extra preparation.

16. Indiana Hoosiers (4-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Indiana at Oregon (-10)

Last Game: Bye Week

Indiana will be the toughest test remaining in the regular season for Oregon, but the Hoosiers will have to travel west. Indiana’s only road game was just at Iowa, a slim 20-15 win. Indiana went out west and beat UCLA last year 42-13, but that was the Bruins first-ever Big Ten game.

17. Virgina Cavaliers (5-1, 3-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 30-27 OT win at Louisville

Back-to-back OT wins for the Hoos! Virginia has become one of the most intriguing and exciting teams over the past 14 days and the climb to an ACC Championship Game is becoming more of a reality.

The next five opponents for Virginia all have winning records, but the Cavaliers are likely to be favored in all five.

18. Memphis Tigers (6-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 45-7 win vs Tulsa

Memphis and Notre Dame are the two hottest non-P4 teams trying to make the College Football Playoff and it’s hard not to like both.

The Tigers have played one game decided by single-digits and already played three true road games. Memphis still hosts South Florida and Navy as the largest obstacles to go undefeated.

19. BYU Cougars (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — BYU (-2.5) at Arizona

Last Game: 38-14 win vs West Virginia

BYU got out to a 21-3 lead on West Virginia and never looked back a week after narrowly beating Colorado (27-24).

The Cougars remain perfect and go on the road in three of the next four games (Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech) with a home game versus Utah. The next four games could propel BYU into the Big 12 drivers seat or push them out of the College Football playoff conversation.

20. Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 11 PM ET — Arizona State at Utah (-5.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

Utah had a bye week after throttling West Virginia and have the luck of playing three of the next four games at home. The Utes have three road games remaining all three have winning records as of now.

21. Texas Longhorns (3-2, 0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Texas (-3) vs Oklahoma

Last Game: 29-21 loss at Florida

The Arch Manning experience continues! Texas was downed in The Swamp to Florida and the Longhorns playoff hopes dwindled by the minute.

Texas averaged 2.0 yards per carry, threw two interceptions, and committed 10 penalties for 70 yards at Florida. The next three games are all neutral field or on the road, so the road only gets more challenging for the Longhorns.

22. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1, 1-1)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 30-14 loss at Alabama

The 16-point loss at Alabama looks worse on paper than it actually was because of a Tide touchdown with 17 seconds remaining. Vanderbilt was in the game until Alabama extended the lead to 9 points with a little over four minutes to go.

Vanderbilt plays LSU, Missouri, and Texas over the next three games as the Commodores are about to endure their toughest stretch. However, Vandy only has two road games left at Texas and Tennessee, so there is a silver lining.

23. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — UCF at Cincinnati (-10.5)

Last Game: 38-30 win vs Iowa State

The Bearcats earned a monumental win over Iowa State to give them four straight wins. Cincinnati got out to a 31-7 lead before Iowa State scored 23 of the remaining 30 points in the game. The Bearcats have four homes games remaining and with PFF’s No. 1 passer (entering last week), Brendan Sorsby, I like the chances Cincy makes the Big 12 interesting.

24. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Ohio State (-15.5) at Illinois

Last Game: 43-27 win at Purdue

Illinois drummed Purdue 43-27 behind 390 passing yards from Luke Altmeyer. Despite all those yards, the Illini had one touchdown through the air — three came on the ground and 15 points via five field goals.

Now, Illinois hosts Ohio State as two touchdown underdogs. The Buckeyes have the best defense in the country and the Illini ran for 2.9 yards per carry against the Boilermakers. It will be interesting if Illinois abandons the run versus Ohio State or not.

25. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Northwestern at Penn State (-22.5)

Last Game: 42-37 loss at UCLA

Wow! Penn State losing at UCLA as -24.5 point favorites was one of the most unexpected outcomes of not just this season, but arguably the last decade. The James Franklin buyout conversations are heating up and the floor is starting to crumble beneath PSU.

How the Nittany Lions respond against a bottom-five Big Ten team like Northwestern will be important, but road trips to Iowa and Ohio State make it unlikely this team makes the playoff or Big Ten title game.

Honorable Mentions

Navy Midshipmen (5-0, 3-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Navy (-8.5) at Temple

Last Game: 34-31 win vs Air Force

Navy survived a rivalry game with Air Force winning 34-31 and reaching 5-0 on the season. Blake Horvath combined for four touchdowns with three of them coming through the air!

Horvath had 469 total yards and put on a display of dominance against Air Force. The Midshipmen go on the road for three of the next four games, including a contest at Notre Dame on Nov. 8.

Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 0-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Pitt at Florida State (-9.5)

Last Game: 28-22 loss vs Miami

The loss to Miami was pretty bad considering it was 28-3 entering the fourth quarter, but there are better days ahead. Florida State has a lot of work to do, but the Seminoles have a favorable path to salvage the season with no ranked opponents left.

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:15 PM ET — Arizona State at Utah (-5.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

Arizona State comes off a bye week for a road game in altitude at Utah. The extra rest and prep does help the Sun Devils, but the Utes have one of the best home fields in college football. Texas Tech, Houston, and Iowa State await in the wings for Arizona State, so they are currently in a rough four-game stretch.

USC Trojans (4-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Michigan at USC (-2.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

After the 34-32 loss to Illinois, USC used its bye week to prep for Michigan. The Wolverines fly across the country in a tough travel spot whereas USC will be grounded for two weeks.

Michigan lost at Oklahoma (24-13) and won at Nebraska (30-27) in their two road games. USC is 3-0 at home with 73, 59, and 45 points scored.

Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Iowa State (-4.5) at Colorado

Last Game: 38-30 loss at Cincinnati

Iowa State rallied against Cincinnati but were unable to close the gap and suffered its first loss of the season to follow a bye week — not how you want to start the second-half of your season.

The Cyclones go on the road to Colorado before back-to-back home games against ranked opponents (BYU, Arizona State).

New to the Top 25 entering Week 7:

19. BYU Cougars (5-0, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — BYU (-2.5) at Arizona

Last Game: 38-14 win vs West Virginia

23. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-1, 2-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — UCF at Cincinnati (-10.5)

Last Game: 38-30 win vs Iowa State

Out of the Top 25 following Week 6:

Iowa State Cyclones (5-1, 2-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Iowa State (-4.5) at Colorado

Last Game: 38-30 loss at Cincinnati

Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 0-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Pitt at Florida State (-9.5)

Last Game: 28-22 loss vs Miami

Biggest Winner from Week 6:

Miami Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Bye Week

Last Game: 28-22 win at Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes survived arguably their toughest remaining test by beating Florida State. Following a bye week, Miami has back-to-back home games versus Louisville and Stanford before leaving Florida for the first time all year.

The Hurricanes have three road games remaining at SMU, Virginia Tech, and Pitt, so not the most challenging travel spots nor teams.

With home games versus Louisville, Stanford, Syracuse, and NC State — there is a real possibility that the Hurricanes go undefeated in the regular season.

Biggest Loser from Week 6:

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-2)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Northwestern at Penn State (-22.5)

Last Game: 42-37 loss at UCLA

The loss at UCLA was unprecedented for James Franklin and Penn State and with buyout options that almost reach Jimbo Fisher status ($76 million) — it’s safe to say Penn State’s season is on thin ice.

With one more loss, Penn State is out of the playoffs, if they aren’t already. The Nittany Lions still go to Ohio State and host Indiana in back-to-back weeks. Even at Iowa and hosting Nebraska are now questionable games for Penn State following back-to-back losses.

Like most people, my faith in this program is lost until there’s a coaching change.

Follow my plays for the season on X @VmoneySports, Instagram @VmoneySports_ and Action App @vaughndalzell.

If you are looking for help with your weekly College Football picks, NBC Sports has you covered with game odds, betting tools, and player prop projections.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: